BREAKING: Search continues in Brown Summit for armed men behind carjacking

The search for suspects behind a carjacking in Brown Summit continues. Authorities responded to a woman’s call Monday about two men carjacking her vehicle. The men fled on foot into a wooded area after one of the men fired two shots at a law enforcement officer. The uninjured officer returned fire but it is believed that suspects did not sustain any injuries. Helicopters and drones are now being used in the search effort to locate the suspects described as black males in their mid-20s.

