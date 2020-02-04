UNCG Student Government Undergoing Changes for Spring 2020

on •

MaryKent Wolff

News Editor

PC: Hannah Astin

During the fall semester of 2019, UNC Greensboro’s (UNCG) Student Government Association (SGA) felt the backlash of accusations made against the administration. The accusations, made by an anonymous student against previous Chief of Staff Avery Skipper, were based around a racially charged comment about UNCG’s Fried Chicken Wednesday.

“It comes with a heavy heart that I bring this before The Student Government Association of UNCG that a member has used language that is inherently racist and offensive towards the African American presence and community on this campus,” wrote an anonymous student, who signed the letter as “A Concerned African American Student.”

The controversy brought forward by the anonymous letter led to various changes in SGA’s staff. Skipper resigned on Oct. 29, 2019, followed by the previous Student Body President, Lauren Kalo, on Nov. 6.

Since the resignations took place, changes in staffing positions have occured. These include Hunter Martin becoming SGA President with Austin Morre as Vice President. Christopher Bouzane now serves as Finance Chair, Gia Born as Legislative Chair, and Ariana Méndez as Elections Chair. The Secretary of Media Affairs is Irving Montgomery, and Kameryn Taylor is Chief of Staff.

Some position changes are still incoming. These positions include various Secretary of Affairs positions—such as student, business, and academic affairs—and various Senator seats.

The Governing Documents Review Committee has met to discuss constitutional changes, as well as changes to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as the original controversy was further complicated by a lack of clarity in the SOPs. The committee has also reviewed the interpretation of governing documents and referendums, as well as amendments procedures.

Two other major legislative changes have also been working their way through SGA as the spring semester began. The Quality and Consistency bill, shorthand for “A Bill For Outlining The Legislative Committee’s Ability to ‘Ensure Quality and Consistency’ Within Senate Bills Presented To The Committee,” was introduced by Saheim Jones and sent to the legislative committee on Jan. 25, 2020. This bill is meant to ensure a higher quality in these bills presented to the Legislative Committee. The Medical Protection bill, or “A Bill For Equal Opportunity & Protection Upon Medical Conditions & Inconveniences,” was introduced by Noah Thompson and sent to the Legislative Committee on Jan. 24. This bill, which refers to both physical and mental health, would keep UNCG’s SGA from keeping any student from participating due to medical reasons by introducing medical amnesty.

Categories: News