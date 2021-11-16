It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas￼

on •

It’s about that time again! Halloween is over, and Thanksgiving is usually skipped over, so let’s cut right to Christmas. Isn’t it just the most wonderful time of the year? Just picture it: a cold windy night, you’re at home all cozy and snuggled up by the fireplace. You are surrounded by loved ones, watching a classic Christmas movie with popcorn and hot cocoa. Of course there’s also the excitement and stress of gift-giving, Christmas dinner, and spending time with family you haven’t seen in a long while. I always feel like there’s never enough time to do all of the winter activities. The holiday season always gets super busy and it’s hard not to lose track of time. No need to panic, I’ve got you covered. Here are some fun Christmas plans you can make ahead of time this year.

Start the new Christmas and winter traditions you’ve always wanted. Once you get all of your friends and family together, you can begin your wild Winterland endeavors. Country Living has all the activities to make your holidays memorable. First up, there is “Create a Christmas village scene.” Kids and adults love it, so everyone can enjoy and customize how they’d like. Another fun activity is “Building a snowman”. North Carolina gets little to no snow around Christmas time. If you’re traveling to a snowier place this year, this could be really exciting to do.

Another activity you could try is a “Winter scavenger hunt.” In this interactive activity, kids can race to find hidden Winter-themed items while the adults can sit back and relax. Cookie decorating is also a great way to celebrate the holidays. Showcasing your creativity in a lighthearted way really brings in the Christmas cheer. Things like baking delicious desserts and decorating your home with lights, stockings, wreaths, and garland are all things better done together. Making Christmas cards, gingerbread houses, and picking out a Christmas tree are fun ways to get into the holiday spirit.

When it comes to gift-giving, there are many different ways you can go about it. Maybe with a smaller group you could do 12 days of Christmas, 12 different gifts. And then there’s always my personal favorite: Secret Santa. You have no idea who’s buying a gift for you or what it may be. You could also participate in white elephant, similar to Secret Santa with a funny twist, where you can steal someone’s gift if you think they have something better.

These activities are only a few of the things you can do during the season. There are so many more crazy fun activities you can do with the people you love. Whether it’s shopping or decorating, as long as you’re having fun and enjoying quality time you can’t go wrong. Christmas can get super stressful very quickly, so don’t let that stress overcrowd the happiness that’s in the air. Remember to take time to make long-lasting memories that you can cherish. Sit back, sip your hot cocoa, and wait for your presents from Santa.

You can find more examples of activities here: https://www.countryliving.com/entertaining/g2801/christmas-bucket-list/

