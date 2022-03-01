Spring has Nearly Sprung￼

on •

Jazz Johnson

Senior Staff Writer

Can you believe it? Spring is almost here. I personally don’t enjoy the warmer months because I hate bugs, but I do enjoy seeing students playing football and having picnics in front of the EUC. The campus looks beautiful with flowers and springtime colors. Here are some suggestions to make the most of the spring season!

First, let’s state the obvious perk: Spring Break. I don’t know about you, but I am counting down the days. This time off is a way to start the spring season off right. Whether you are going to the beach, visiting family, or staying on campus, a mental break from classes and assignments is a welcome reward.

Unfortunately, Spring Break doesn’t last forever. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t find fun things to do when classes start back. There are plenty of things you can do on campus with your friends such as playing football, kickball, or soccer out on the EUC lawn. This can be fun with a big group of friends when the weather is really lovely.

Other ideas include yoga, having a picnic, doing homework, and studying— all outdoors, even on the EUC lawn! More suggestions are to play tennis at the courts on campus, basketball at the outdoor courts, or even volleyball on the quad. Piney Lake, open on March 26, is also a great option for spring fun. They have kayaking, hiking, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. Students can also do these activities off-campus, maybe downtown or at local parks.

Some indoor activities happening on campus during the spring season are performances put on by the School of Theatre. “Sweat” is a play being performed in Sprinkle theater April 1st-3rd and 6th-9th and those tickets are on sale now. “The SpongBob Musical” is also being performed and I’m so excited to see this. These dates are April 8th-10th and 20th-23rd, and tickets are available for purchase for only $5 for students. As the semester goes on, I’m sure more events will be sent out via email or added to SpartanConnect. You can be on the lookout for things like comedy shows, free swag, paint nights, and game nights.

Hopefully, you will participate in some of these activities and see some live theater. It’s good to take some time for yourself and your friends to relax and have fun. Being a college student can be very stressful, and sometimes it’s hard to remember to just enjoy life around you. So, while everyone coexists with nature and gets some vitamin D, I will be running from and swatting at the bees. Happy spring!



