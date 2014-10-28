About
Since 1919, The Carolinian has functioned as a weekly newspaper that distributes each Wednesday during the traditional academic year. The all-student content reflects the diversity of the 20,000+ students of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. You can find us all over the UNCG campus and off campus in select locations on Tate and Spring Garden Streets.
Mission
The Carolinian is a teaching newspaper that is organized and produced by students of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. It is our objective to teach young writers journalistic skills, while emphasizing the importance of honesty and integrity in campus media.
Office Location & Hours
Our offices are located in the Elliot University Center, room 236, and are open Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Corrections Policy
The Carolinian never knowingly publishes any mistakes. Please promptly notify us of any errors by e-mailing the Editor-in-Chief at editor.carolinian@gmail.com. Corrections will be published on page 2 in subsequent issues of The Carolinian.
Staff
Lexi English, Publisher
publisher.carolinian@gmail.com
James Ross Kiefer, Editor-in-Chief
Johnathan Enoch, Advertising Sales Manager
336-443-2694
Madison Hoffman, News Editor
Jessica Clifford, A & E Editor
Catie Byrne, Features Editor
Annie Walker, Opinions Editor
Daniel Johnson, Sports Editor
Vacant, Layout Editor
Maryann Giordano, Layout Editor
Salwa Majeed, Web Manager
UNCG media affiliates
WUAG 103.1 FM:
The Coraddi:
