Since 1919, The Carolinian has functioned as a weekly newspaper that distributes each Wednesday during the traditional academic year. The all-student content reflects the diversity of the 20,000+ students of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. You can find us all over the UNCG campus and off campus in select locations on Tate and Spring Garden Streets.

Mission

The Carolinian is a teaching newspaper that is organized and produced by students of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. It is our objective to teach young writers journalistic skills, while emphasizing the importance of honesty and integrity in campus media.

Office Location & Hours

Our offices are located in the Elliot University Center, room 236, and are open Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Corrections Policy

The Carolinian never knowingly publishes any mistakes. Please promptly notify us of any errors by e-mailing the Editor-in-Chief at editor.carolinian@gmail.com. Corrections will be published on page 2 in subsequent issues of The Carolinian.

Staff

Lexi English, Publisher

publisher.carolinian@gmail.com

James Ross Kiefer, Editor-in-Chief

editor.carolinian@gmail.com

Johnathan Enoch, Advertising Sales Manager

carolinianads@gmail.com

336-443-2694

Madison Hoffman, News Editor

news.carolinian@gmail.com

Jessica Clifford, A & E Editor

ae.carolinian@gmail.com

Catie Byrne, Features Editor

features.carolinian@gmail.com

Annie Walker, Opinions Editor

opinions.carolinian@gmail.com

Daniel Johnson, Sports Editor

sports.carolinian@gmail.com

Vacant, Layout Editor

layout.carolinian@gmail.com

Maryann Giordano, Layout Editor

layout.carolinian@gmail.com

Salwa Majeed, Web Manager

net.carolinian@gmail.com

UNCG media affiliates

WUAG 103.1 FM:

http://wuag.net/

The Coraddi:

http://www.thecoraddi.info/