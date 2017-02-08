February Concerts for Everyone to Enjoy

Matthew Paterson

Staff Writer

It’s cuffing season out there for most of you, “pics with bae” and all that PDA that a majority of unhappy people reject. Finding yourselves Netflix and chilling four days out of the week is a nice sentiment but can get a bit monotonous. If you’re not sure how to spice it up and are searching in a frenzy through the Carolinian hoping to find an answer. Enter, the A&E section! You have found it…the end of your quest. A list of concerts. What better event to take your coital partner to than a good ol’ fashion concert?

Even if you happen to be just an avid concert-goer, you may also find your weekend plans within the pages of this fine print. So, without further ado, feast your eyes on the kind-of, sort-of definitive list of upcoming concerts in your area.

For those of you familiar with Raleigh’s venues, the Cat’s Cradle and the Ritz will be fostering a few performances in the near future. The Dustbowl Revival an eight member group that plays like an orchestra with bluegrass and blues roots will be at the Cat’s Cradle on Wednesday, February 15. The rising indie rock/electronica group, STRFKR will be doing a show there on Friday, Feb. 18. Their style is bound to get people dancing along to the pop rock vibe the band relays.

If you’re interested in getting your 90’s hip-hop on, the Ritz will be hosting Juicy J, co-founder of the Three 6 Mafia, who is on his Rubba Band Business tour Sunday, Feb. 26. His performance is sure to get the audience bumping and nostalgic all at the same time. Young the Giant, an electric indie rock band that has been around since ’04 but gained notoriety after their name change from “The Jakes” to their current moniker. They will be performing at the Ritz on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Over in Durham there is some stand up that will be taking place, so if you need a little light in your life, comedic icon Chris Rock will be at the Durham Performing Arts Center to help you forget the vicissitudes of life and put a smile on your face with his Total Blackout Tour. He no doubt will provide some hilarious social commentary much needed with the current political climate. His shows will be from Monday, Feb. 13-15.

After that another comedy giant and former talk show host Jay Leno, going back to his roots of stand-up will take the stage alongside his chin Friday, Feb 17. Two nights later, one of the last standing crooning legends Tony Bennett will swoon soul’s on Sunday Feb. 19 with a guest performance by his daughter Antonia Bennett who is an artist in her own respect.

The Pinhook has an assortment of artists coming through in February. If you’ve ever wanted to hear psychedelic banjo music, Tall Tall Tree’s may be a show worth seeing. They will take the stage Tuesday the 21, tickets are $8 to $10. Wednesday the 23, Dope KNife, a rapper/producer coming out of Savannah known for his satirical rhymes will be performing songs from his aptly named album “NineteenEightyFour” which was just released January 27.

Savoy Motel is a new group that blends garage, punk and pop seamlessly. They can get a crowd to groove with their sound for what will for sure be quite a fun night. They will be playing their debut album on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Pinhook.

Last but definitely not least, Judah and the Lion with Twenty One Pilots will be performing at our very own Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Feb 25. This has all the makings of a high octane show that will leave your heart racing and throat numb from singing along.

Hopefully this list of upcoming events will fill any gaps in your life that normally would leave you sitting in a chair, mind numbingly staring at a wall, wondering how you got conned into Federal Aid.