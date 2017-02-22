UNCG Softball Goes 4 of 5 in the Battle of the Beach Tournament

Chelsea McBay

Staff Writer

The UNCG Spartans softball team was back in action last weekend in their second tournament of the young season, Battle of the Beach. The tournament was hosted in Conway, South Carolina. The three day weekend tournament featured matches against the Rider Broncs, UMKC Kangaroos and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The tournament started with a game against the Rider Broncs. Our starting pitcher, Kylie Bouplon, pitched 5.0 innings, giving up one run, and one hit. She also had three strikeouts. The Spartans were led by Gabrielle Cubbage on offense. She four runs and five RBIs off of one home run, one double and one triple. Ten other Spartans had hits in this game. UNCG started out the game with three runs in the first inning and did not look back. They scored continuously, until the bottom of the 4th inning where the Broncs managed to get one hit in. UNCG soared to a 19-1 victory.

The second game of the tournament was played against the University of Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos. The SoCon Preseason Pitcher of the Year, Alicia Bazonski, led the Spartans through the entirety of the game. She pitched 7.0 innings, giving up one run, six hits and one earned. She added three strikeouts as well. The game started out slow, with no runs until the 3rd inning when the Spartans got three runs. Four players led the team to the victory. Jasmine Palmer, Rachael McClaskey, Hagan Kiser and Alexis Overdiep batted in one run each. UMKC batted in one run in the top of the 6th inning to conclude the scoring and giving the Spartans a 4-1 victory.

The third game of the five game weekend was played against Rider. Starting pitcher, Mackenzie Winslow, pitched a solid game, going through 7.0 innings while giving up only five hits, zero runs, and got one strikeout. The Blue and Gold were led on offense by Jordan Gontram, who batted in two runs and one RBI. The Blue and Gold got their first run in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Their other runs came in the 4th and 6th innings. The Spartans got the victory over Rider 6-0.

The fourth game in this five game tournament was played against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, the hosts of the Battle of the Beach tournament. Once again, Alicia Bazonski took the mound and played her second full game of the tournament with 7.0 innings pitched. She gave up six hits and one run while in the game. She struck out eight Chanticleer players in the game. This was a very close game, but the Spartans got the win 2-1, with runs coming from Rachael McClaskey and Jordan Gontram. Jordan had one hit and two RBIs. She scored her run on a single home run, which got both her and McClaskey home. UNCG got both of its runs in the top of the 4th inning. The bottom of the fourth inning featured Coastal getting one run also, but the Spartans held on and got the victory.

The last game of the tournament was once again played against Coastal. Starting pitcher, Kylie Bouplan, gave up five hits and seven runs after playing 1.2 innings. She was pulled out of the game and replaced by Alicia Bazonski, who played 2.1 innings and gave up four hits and five more runs. She did, however, have three strikeouts. The Lady Spartans were led by Marisa Sholtes on offense, who had one run, one hit and one RBI. Alexis Overdiep also had one run and one hit. Coastal Carolina scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and didn’t look back from there. Overdiep scored off of a single by McClaskey in the 4th inning. The Chanticleers scored three more runs in the 4th inning. UNCG scored once more in the top of the 5th inning, off of a homer from Sholtes. UNCG lost the game 2-12.

All-in-all, the Spartans went 4 of 5 in this tournament, bringing their overall record to 5-4. The ladies will be back in action, at UNCG, on Saturday, February 25 versus George Washington University in the UNCG Invitational. The invitational also features games against Longwood University.