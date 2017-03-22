Pinhook Goes Punk: Priests Concert Review

Matthew Paterson

Staff Writer

There is a certain expectation level when you go to a punk concert; loud, powerhouse sounds that smack you in the face and give you the good vibes you were looking for. After attending the recent Priests concert and getting slammed in the face with music that vibrates your body and numbs any pain, paired with all the energetic vibes, I’d say it was pretty punk.

The band is made up of four members: Katie Alice Greer, Daniele Daniele, Taylor Mulitz and GL Jaguar. Each one of them brings their own unique style and personality that works so well when their sounds mix together. It’s like watching a well-oiled machine or a perfect gif on a loop, you’re left with the feeling of total satisfaction.

Priests graced us with their formation in 2012, hailing from the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. Since then they have dropped several mixtapes from their record label Sister Polygon including “Bodies and Control and Money and Power,” which was a 7 song EP released in 2014. The song “Doctor” from that EP was included in the Rolling Stones Top 40 Songs of the Year. Recently on Jan. 27 2017 they released their first official album “Nothing Feels Natural.” 10 songs make up the album that really defines the band and stands out for a freshman album. They mix a loud punk sound with almost a surf style in the groove that keeps everything from getting too grungy.

Priests recently payed a visit to the Pinhook in Durham. For a Sunday night they managed to draw a crowd that filled this venue shoulder to shoulder. At around ten the first opener, a local punk band called Truthers plugged in. Their post-punk sound got everyone in the mood and started out the night well as they rocked the house.

As more people began flooding in, a fellow DC band and current travel partner, Hand-Grenade-Job, took the stage. Behind them was a long black sign that read in big pink letters: Ungovernable. The band is comprised of Guitarist Beck Levy and drummer Erin McCarley who left the crowd in a trance with their eclectic sound. Their songs contain heavy political undertones as they touch on a wide range of social issues.

As Hand-Grenade-Job came to a close the place was nearly full to the brim with the punk fans of Durham. Katie Alice Greer and the rest of the clergy took the stage. All eyes were on her and her greenish blue dress that came down to her knees. To her side Taylor Mulitz wrapped his hand around the neck of his bass, GL Jaguar slid his fingers down the strings of his guitar and Daniele Daniele gripped her drum sticks. The big “Ungovernable” sign still behind them on stage.

Katie Alice Greers rip-roaring vocals pierce your ear and the audience begins to move around to the music. Half-drunk 21-45 year old’s head-banging in a world that exists of two people. Themselves and the band. GL Jaguar’s guitar sounds travel up and down your spine like a bullet train going back and forth stimulating all the nerves that go with it. Taylor Mulitz provides the bass that rumbles low in your stomach keeping you grounded. From behind Daniele Daniele hits the drums so hard it sounds like she is banging against your chest with a hammer. All this together giving that euphoria of being free. The bands comfortability and chemistry on stage allows the audience to feel uninhibited, totally themselves and not conforming to the people around them, being ungovernable. That’s punk as hell. The Pinhook provided a nice, close space that kept the performance personal and the sound loud. Which is exactly the way concerts should be.

Each song left a wavy imprint, only to be replaced by the next one and the next one. An hour has never passed by so fast. There was no better way I could have spent my Sunday evening. Before this concert I had never heard of Priests, now I’ll enjoy watching their rise to fame, eagerly awaiting the release of any new material from them.