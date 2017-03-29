This Week in Art History

3/29 – 1795 Ludwig Van Beethoven debuts as pianist in Vienna, Austria

3/30 – 1967 Album cover to “Sgt. Peppers” by The Beatles is photographed

3/31 – 1837 English painter and landscape artist, John Constable dies at 60

4/01 – 1873 Sergei Rachmaninoff, pianist and composer, is born in Russia

4/02 – 1968 Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” premieres in Washington, D.C.

4/03 – 1978 “Annie Hall” wins Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Original Screenplay at the 50th Academy Awards

4/04 – 1913 Muddy Waters, American blues guitarist, is born in Mississippi