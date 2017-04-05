New Library Dean

Madison Hoffman

Staff Writer

Dr. Martin Halbert has been named the new Dean of UNCG University Libraries.

Halbert received his bachelor’s degree at Rice University in Texas, obtained his master’s degree from the University of Texas, and gained his doctorate from Emory University.

The Dean of University Libraries serves as the chief administrative officer for the Libraries and the leader of library staff. Responsible for all programs and unit activities within the Libraries, the Dean leads planning, administration, fundraising, and personnel efforts to further sustain and improve Library operations and services.

His doctoral research and ensuing projects have focused on exploring the future of research library services.

Since 2009, Halbert has been serving as the dean of libraries and associate professor at the University of North Texas.

“My career has encompassed many different leadership roles in research libraries, including specialized branch library services, collection development, reference, many different technology-focused roles, and finally, orchestration of the entire enterprise as dean,” said Halbert.

Previously, Halbert worked in Estonia as an American Library Association/United States Information Agency Library Fellow, where he helped aid the automation of the Tartu University Library.

Halbert has also held senior leadership positions at private universities such as Emory University and Rice University.

“I have served as principal investigator for grants and contracts totaling $7 M during the past ten years,” Halbert said, “funding more than a dozen large scale collaborative projects among many educational institutions.”

His transition to a new university was driven by many factors, the main one being his shared personal ideologies with UNCG’s mission statement.

“The University of North Carolina at Greensboro interests me because of its ambition ‘to redefine the public research university for the 21st century as a collaborative and responsive institution, making a difference in the lives of students and the communities it serves.’ These aims resonate with my own views and what I think about the future of academic libraries,” said Halbert.

Another factor that interests Halbert is his family ties to the state.

“My father grew up in North Carolina, and I’ve always had an interest in this part of the country as a result,” said Halbert.

Halbert also has colleagues in various parts of North Carolina and Greensboro with whom he is excited to explore new collaborative possibilities and prospects with. He expressed anticipation for working with the UNCG library staff.

“The UNCG library has a great staff who are leaders in many aspects of library services,” Halbert said. “The fact that UNCG is home to a library school is also attractive to me, as I have also been a library school professor for a long time, and am deeply committed to efforts to advance the field of professional librarianship.”

The transition from Texas to North Carolina will be a large move but Halbert is readily anticipating the upcoming opportunity.

“I look forward to getting to know the university community and the city of Greensboro,” Halbert said. “I am eager to hear ideas for the future from UNCG students, faculty, and library staff.”

Halbert’s position will become effective on July 17, 2017.