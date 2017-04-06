White House Wealth

Salwa Majeed

Staff Writer

When the 2016 US Presidential Election campaigns season began, I was shocked to see a renowned billionaire in the running. However, now that President Donald Trump is in the White House for the next four years, we can’t write off his financial success. In a February 2017 Forbes publication, President Trump still possessed $1.7 billion in New York City real estate, and $630 million in real estate not based in the Big Apple. In business and product licensing, he held $230 million in value. Of course there’s more, but what if I were to shift our focus to the rest of the Trump Administration? Senior staff members in the White House recently disclosed their financial assets at the time of their arrival to Washington, DC to a number of news outlets.

Let’s start with the wealthiest in our national government. Gary Cohn is currently the director of the National Economic Council, and a senior adviser to President Trump. Cohn is valued at up to $611 million thanks to his former role as the No. 2 Executive of Goldman Sachs, according to The New York Times.

As for the official senior adviser to the President, Stephen Bannon reported up to $2.3 million in assets. The bulk of this income comes from his private consulting firm, Bannon Strategic Advisors Inc. The firm also collects profit from his other investments, and according to The New York Times it may be valued at up to $25 million. Bannon’s rental real estate value comes out to an upward of $10.5 million.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have officially joined the White House staff. NPR discussed in a March 2017 publication some of the rules that were bent around the family members joining the Trump administration, including the lack of Senate approval needed for the First Daughter to advise her father. Together, Kushner and Ivanka continue to receive the benefits of their vast real estate holdings and business investments, which are valued at up to $740 million. Ivanka will continue to hold a stake in the Trump International Hotel, based in the nation’s capital, making it a major asset valued at a whopping $25 million, according to the New York Times.

If you’re starting to get the idea, good. White House staff members have been making a killer, and it’s only a few months into the new presidency. Former campaign manager for then-candidate Donald Trump, and now serving as his current Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway may have caught your attention when she used the phrase “alternative facts,” in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in January of this year. Conway isn’t the richest of the White House staff, but reportedly made over $800,000 from her own consulting firm according to the New York Times.

Among these advisers, other notable White House staff members that disclosed their financial earnings included Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary of the National Security Council Joseph Kellogg. While working in the White House isn’t the easiest of jobs, President Trump has surrounded himself with people that have money in all the right places.