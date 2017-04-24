A New Tool for Registering for Classes

Tarlon Khoubyari

Web Content Manager

Coursicle is an online platform that makes registering for classes so much simpler. The user can browse for classes, get notified whenever there is a seat that became available in a course, and so much more. We had the opportunity of sitting down and interviewing their founders Tara Aida and Joe Puccio.

Who are the brains behind the app?

“We’re a team of two, Tara Aida and Joe Puccio. Tara studied Math and Physics at Harvard, and Joe studied Math and Computer Science at UNC. We both have been working on Coursicle full-time since graduating this past May. Both of us work on all aspects of Coursicle (developing the website/app, marketing, the business side, etc.). Over the summers in college, Joe interned at a couple software companies, and Tara worked on applied math and physics research. Tara’s from Morrisville, NC and Joe’s from Chapel Hill, NC. We actually have the same fun fact: we both type in an alternate keyboard layout called Dvorak”

How large is the company?

“Just two people (the co-founders, Tara and Joe)”

How many employees do you have?

“No employees”

Are you currently accepting interns?

“While we’re not actively hiring right now, we’re always interested in working with motivated people. We have a couple projects in mind that we’d love an intern’s help with”

How did the idea originate?

“When I (Joe) was an incoming first-year at UNC, I spent several hours trying to plan my class schedule, but when I finally went to register for my classes, I got into only one of the five I needed to take. That night, I started working on a program that would text me when a class I wanted had an available seat. One of my friends suggested opening it up to other students, and by the end of the registration period, about 900 students had signed-up. The next semester, 1800 students had signed up, and it just kept growing by word of mouth. A few months later, Tara suggested we try to solve the other side of registration: the arduous process of figuring out what classes to take and trying to fit them all into a non-overlapping schedule. Part of the reason this task is so difficult is because the software the university provides to search for classes is often outdated and tedious to use. Coursicle really came out of a pain that we — as well as our friends — were experiencing as students. Due to increased demand for our text service last semester (we started sending so many texts that Verizon started blocking us), we had to switch over to an iOS and Android app to send notifications.”

What was the purpose behind Coursicle?

“We really wanted to reduce the stress and tedium around the entire registration process. In terms of pre-registration, we set out to create an intuitive, simple course search with built-in schedule planning, so students wouldn’t have to plan our their schedule by hand or in Excel. In terms of post-registration, we wanted to provide students with a notification service (now as an app) that could concretely help them get into full classes.”

How many schools is it available to?

“Right now, the Coursicle schedule planner is available at over 200 colleges and the app is available at over 100 colleges.”

What’s the signup process like?

“Very easy: there is no sign-up! You download the app, select your college, and you immediately can start tracking classes. We wanted to make it as simple as possible to get started. You don’t have to create an account or enter in your email, ever.”

Who can sign up?

“Anybody can download the app and start using it immediately.”

Is it free?

“The app is free to download, and students can track one class at a time for free. If students want to track more than one class at a time, they can pay $2.99 to track unlimited classes in a given semester. “

Okay I signed up. What do I do next?

“Once you have selected your college, simply tap the “plus” button, search for a class you want to get into, tap it, and from then on you’ll get notifications when the status of the class changes (e.g. from “Closed” to “Open” or “Closed” to “Waitlist”).”