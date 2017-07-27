Upcoming Music Coming At’Cha

Annalee Glatus

Staff Writer

Summer is almost over, which means that artists are releasing new music left and right before it starts becoming cold once again. It can be hard to keep up with all the artists you like, and there is only so much Spotify and Apple can tell us. So, here are a few artists that are releasing some new end of summer jams.

In the realm of alternative music, Arcade Fire is releasing a new album on July 28, entitled “Everything Now”. The band has already been previewing some of the album’s songs at concerts and have made multiple music videos, including the title song “Everything Now,” which has a very ‘fun in the sun’ sort of sound to it. Two other songs are also available to listen to entitled “Creature Comfort” and “Sounds of Life”, which have both gotten positive feedback on social media platforms. This album was produced by Thomas Bangalter, who is one of the two members of the electro-music band, Daft Punk.

Passion Pit self-released their new album, “Tremendous Sea of Love,” over social media platforms on March 24. However, it will be available for official release on July 28. In March, the band started a Twitter campaign that offered the album for free to people who tweeted them mental health questions. The band’s leader, Michael Angelakos, is open about his own struggles with Depression and Bipolar disorder. A neuroscientist, Michael F. Wells, took over Passion Pit’s Twitter page and answered questions about mental health, while the participants gained nine new Passion Pit songs that are featured on their latest album. “Tremendous Sea of Love” has yet to be released to music sites such as Spotify and Apple Music; however, the full album is available on Youtube; free of charge.

Other artists releasing music on July 28 are Alice Cooper, Manchester Orchestra, Joywave and Cage the Elephant. Specifically, Cage The Elephant has previewed their music on their latest tour with the songs “Whole Wide World” and “Unpeeled”.

On August 4, Randy Newman is releasing a new solo album. As many of you may know, Newman is in no way new to the music scene. If the name does not sound familiar, he sang the song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the Disney movie “Toy Story,” along with the entire “Monsters Inc” soundtrack. His new album, entitled “Dark Matter,” includes the song, “Putin,” which is a brassy number about the current Russian leader. Oddly, Newman was inspired to write the song after seeing a photograph of Putin without a shirt on.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated albums coming this summer, because of all the media attention it has already gotten, is Kesha’s new album “Rainbow”, which has an official release date of August 11. The song, “Praying”, which was dropped on July 5, from the album has already made it to the top charts. This is the first album Kesha is releasing since her time in rehab and the legal case between her and her producer Dr. Luke, which is when she accused him of sexually and emotionally abusing her during the length of their professional relationship. That being said, with the release of “Praying”, this album is anticipated to feature some dialogue and reactions from Kesha on these situations.

All of these albums have pre-order available for purchase. There are many more albums being released throughout the rest of summer, so be sure to check out some music sites to find out who else is releasing albums in the upcoming months. Whatever the music taste there will definitely be something available to quench that end-of-the-summer music thirst.