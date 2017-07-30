Campaign season for Greensboro City Council

Madison Hoffmann

News Editor

Campaign season is among us; a total of 38 candidates will be whittled down to 9 Greensboro City Council members in a matter of months. The filing deadline for candidates ended July 21 for the election set on October 10, giving a clean slate to the city council by opening the position for mayor and eight member seats.

Former Mayor Nancy Vaughan will run for her third term this fall, with competition from John Brown and Diane Moffett.

Vaughan won the last election for mayor by just under 60% of the vote and beat her closest opponent by a 19 point margin.

Brown is a self-made businessman who co-owns Jessup Services Company, and also hosts an internet series called “Sinners and Saints,” where he discusses his views on Greensboro politics and city government. Brown has a vision of economic growth and employment for Greensboro.

“As mayor, I would expand economic opportunities for Greensboro families by bringing jobs back to the city and creating new opportunities for residents,” said Brown. “I also want to reach out to the business community and work on increasing wages. I want to stop income stagnation and decrease income disparities between residents.”

Moffett is the senior pastor at St. James Presbyterian Church and works on the Cone Health Board of Trustees and the Cone Health Foundation board. She has been involved around Greensboro for 32 years and wants a practical plan to solve the concerns of residents.

“I look forward to being a voice for all and will represent our entire city,” Moffett said. “My mission is to develop a quality of life that allows every citizen of Greensboro the opportunity to maximize on their full potential.

The remaining 35 candidates are running for spaces for the city council at large, which represents the whole membership of the body, and for all five of the district seats.

The large mass of contenders is rather rare in recent history for Greensboro.

A possible reason could be due to the swelling issue of equal treatment with the local police force, regardless of race. Several candidates have either listed this issue as one at the top of their platforms or have worked with the Human Relations Commission which focuses on improving relationships between all members of the state.

Other explanations could include the raise in city council salaries or the lengthening of a single term. This year, salaries increased from $13,895 to $22,140, and the term length has expanded from two years to four.

On October 10, primaries will take place for all positions and the general election will be on November 7. Early voting will take place for both the primary on September 21 through October 7, and for the general election on October 19 through November 4.