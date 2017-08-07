Cone Health raises over $50k for American Heart Association

Kevin Lui

Staff Writer

Cone Health has officially surpassed the set fundraising goal of $50,000 for the American Heart Association. A total of 354 Cone Health team members raised $50,144 for the American Heart Association’s Guilford Heart & Stroke walk.

The American Heart Association is an organization devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke– the two leading causes of the death in the world. The Association teams up with volunteers to fund research and advocate for stronger public health policies. The AHA also provides tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases as well.

Heart disease is the number one killer in the United states and the fifth leading cause of death in the nation, as well as the leading cause of permanent disability. Every one in three Americans is lost to cardiovascular disease. It is the second leading cause of death in Guilford County, while stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in the community.

Over the past 10 years, Cone Health has raised $324,000 benefiting heart disease and stroke research, as well as performing prevention education.

Approximately 4,500 Guilford County residents traveled to the UNCG campus on Saturday, May 20th to attend and participate in the 2017 Greater Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk. The event also featured a hands-only CPR teaching by Cone Health to walk participants.

$50,144 is the largest amount ever raised by Cone Health for this walk, making Cone Health the top overall fundraiser for the Guilford Heart & Stroke walk this year.

At the event, local heart disease and stroke survivors received and wore the signature red caps and walkers, which honored those who were lost to heart disease or stroke. Top walkers who raised over $1,000 were also recognized on stage. Cone Health Systems was the top fundraising company with 353 participants, followed by Ecolab who raised $23,305 with 47 participants. Bobby Overby was recognized as the top fundraising individual, raising over $11,000 for the event.

Hearth disease and stroke are 80% preventable by visiting the physician and making heart-healthy lifestyle changes.