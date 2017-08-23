Greensboro Comedians Unite in 10th Annual Competition

Annalee Glatus

Staff Writer

Beginning Sept. 8, The Idiot Box in Greensboro will be hosting its 10th annual Ultimate Comic Challenge. This show will bring in all the top comedians around the Triad and surrounding areas in search of the best and brightest of comedy.

The competition will include a variety of contestants, from college students to stay-at-home moms. With nearly 70 comics involved, this Ultimate Comic Challenge allows for all walks of life to pursue their dreams of comedic success, while giving the audience a variety of comedic styles. For the past nine years, The Idiot Box has sought the finest comedians in the region using this Ultimate Challenge, and this year is no different. Since this is the 10th year the challenge is being presented, The Idiot Box is hoping that this milestone performance is the best show yet.

Included in the competition, the winning contestant gets a top prize of $1,000 and the opportunity to headline their very own comedy show. Past winners have been able to launch their careers as comedians and go on their own national and regional tours. Jennie Stencel, co-founder of the Idiot Box, commented on the competition in their latest press release, “It’s an amazing experience to help comics work towards their goals. Whether it’s the first time on stage or headlining their first show, we’re proud to help grow the North Carolina comedy scene.”

Registration to participate as a comic in this competition ends August 28. You can go to ibxcomedy.com to register and pay the registration fee of $15. However, if you prefer to participate as an audience member you can buy tickets in advance that will continue to be sold until all seats are filled.

The competition will be presented every Friday night from Sept. 8 through Nov. 17, with the final competitors going on through January. “For the finalists, they get an experience most comics never get — they headline a huge theatre of thrilled fans,” says Stencel in a press release.

Each week, seven to ten comedians will compete against one another in qualifier rounds in which the winner is chosen by the audience. Comedians with the most audience votes will move onto the semifinals, and eventually the finals. This is a comedy show that is built by and for the audience

This is a great experience for both the comedian looking to put their name out there and audience members looking to see a wide variety of fresh comedic material. The performance will take place at the Idiot Box Theatre, which is located at Geeksboro Coffee and Beverage Company on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.The finals will take place on the big stage at Carolina Theatre in Downtown Greensboro. Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at idiotboxers.com.

The Idiot Box orchestrates multiple comedic shows throughout the year, making it the premier place to see comedy in not only the Piedmont, but the whole state of North Carolina.

The Idiot Box has made a name for themselves across the Southeast for this competition by giving both the comedians and audience the chance of a lifetime, so be sure to not miss out on this amazing opportunity to experience fresh and unique comedy from your own backyard.