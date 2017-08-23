Hopscotch Music Festival: 2017 Preview

Ty-ie Fuller

Staffer Writer

From Sept. 7 through Sept. 10, Hopscotch will launch its seventh annual music festival in Raleigh, NC. With an adventurous lineup of nearly 120 performers and main stages in Raleigh City Plaza, Red Hat Amphitheatre and intimate club appearances, Hopscotch is offering the public four days full of memorable performances and exciting shows. Featuring genres ranging from metal, folk and hip-hop, and artists as disparate as Angel Olsen to Run the Jewels, Hopscotch Music Festival is sure to offer entertainment for every individual in attendance.

Hopscotch Music Festival was founded by Hopscotch Director Greg Lowenhagen after he moved back to the Triangle from Chicago and Austin. “When I returned from being away, I realized the Triangle, with its strong musical heritage and abundance of local talent, seemed ready for a different, more nationally recognizable festival to call its own,” explained Lowenhagen in an interview with INDY Week.

Instead of attempting to replace the small music festivals, Hopscotch planned to expand on them, proving that North Carolina is capable of hosting a large music festival, with the first official Hopscotch Music Festival taking place in September of 2010.

One of this year’s headliners includes Solange, whose 2016 album, “A Seat at the Table,” received great commercial success and widespread critical acclaim. The album, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and garnered an 89 rating on Metacritic, is comprised of funk, soul and R&B, and features themes including self-care, anger, empowerment and despair. The album’s lead single, “Cranes in The Sky,” was listed on many publications’ year-end lists, Rolling Stone describing it as a song that “…can always stop you dead in your tracks, no matter where or when you hear it.” The track also won the Grammy for Best R&B performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, becoming Solange’s first Grammy nomination and win. Solange, known for her stunning, intimate performances, is sure to bring a different aspect to the Hopscotch Music Festival.

Along with Solange, hip-hop group Run the Jewels, which consists of rappers El-P and Killer Mike, will also be headlining this year’s festival. Their set will likely contain cuts from their third self-titled album “Run the Jewels 3,” and its predecessor “Run the Jewels 2.” The band is currently touring in North America and Europe, and have been generally receiving positive reviews for their tour. Angel Melendez of the Miami New Times praised the duo’s onstage relationship, stating, “The interplay between El-P and Killer Mike is flawless. They weave in and out of each other’s verses … bouncing and hopping in sync to the rhythm of each other’s words.” The rap duo is sure to entertain and attract many casual listeners, as well as their diehard fans.

The last of the four headliners include Future Islands, a synth-pop band based in Maryland; a former member of hip-hop duo Outkast, Big Boi. Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen is slated to make an appearance, and country artist Margo Price. Hopscotch Music Festival will also feature performances by iLoveMakonnen, who rose to prominence in 2014 with his Drake-assisted hit single “Tuesday,” which peaked at 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is certified Platinum by RIAA. Along with the other 100 plus artists, Hopscotch Music Festival makes it their mission to provide all its attendees with some form of entertainment they will enjoy.

Tickets are on sale ranging from $45 – $99 for one-day admissions, and $199 for a general admission wristband, which gets you access to all club shows, all Red Hat Amphitheatre shows and all Outdoor City Plaza Shows. Lastly, it is $349 for a VIP wristband, which allows you entry to the VIP Kickoff party, priority access to all club shows, City Plaza shows and Red Hat Amphitheater shows, and access to the Oak Lounge in City Plaza.

From local talents to mainstream artists and collaborations with the likes of Beyoncé, Andre 3000 and Lil Wayne, Hopscotch Music Festival is sure to entice many members of the public to its memorable festival.