President Trump Terminates Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)

Jessica Clifford

Arts & Entertainment Editor

After much anticipation and a six-month wait, Trump announced on Sunday that he will end the executive order – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a 2012 executive order established by Obama, allows immigrant children brought to the United States by illegal means to stay without fear of deportation. The order also allows immigrant children the opportunity to work two years through government-granted work permits.

An estimated 800,000 children and young adults living in the United States are protected by DACA, making Trump’s decision a crucial one.

After six months, Trump made it known to the press on Thursday that he would make a final decision on DACA on either Friday or later Labor Day weekend. The date for the decision was pushed back further to Monday, and then White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee, pushed the final decision to Tuesday. However, after much timely debate, Trump spontaneously met with Senior White House aides on Sunday afternoon to finalize their action to terminate the order.

Rescinding DACA was one of Trump’s campaign promises. For six months, nearly a million-people waited, while White House staff have been on edge deciding what is best for DACA’s future.

Paul Ryan, Speaker of the White House Representatives, was one of many White House staff that was against revoking DACA. Instead, Rep. Ryan wanted Trump to develop a new order before officially annulling DACA.

Others, such as the former first members of Congress who were undocumented citizens, Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-Nev.) and Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), wrote a strong letter to President Trump about their wishes to continue DACA.

In their letter, Kihuen and Espaillat finished by stating, “DACA beneficiaries are young people who love this country and want nothing more than the ability to give back. Just months ago, you stated that DREAMERS could “…’rest easy’…” and that they would not be targets for deportation. We urge you not to go back on your promise.”

Activists, such as the Women’s March and United We March, went to Twitter on Thursday in defense of DACA.

The Women’s March’s main profile wrote a threatening tweet, “Dear @RealDonaldTrump, If you end DACA, we will make your life impossible. Signed, the 5 million who marched on Jan. 21.” While the Advocacy Director, Greisa Martinez Rosas, of United We March, the largest advocacy organization for childhood arrivals, also made a statement telling President Trump there will be protests.

Some were in support of Trump’s campaign promise, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who urged the President to terminate DACA, though he argued that this program was more suited for Congress to decide than the executive branch.

Though many were on both sides of the supportive spectrum, Trump’s termination of DACA will undeniably drive protests to further ensue. With the many social media threats from the Dreamers and those in support of revoking the order, the United States will have to wait and see what will unfold in the next few days.

Most importantly, the question arises – what will happen to nearly a million undocumented children and young adults living in the United States today? Only time will tell what is to come.