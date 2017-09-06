Wes Fest Returns to Geeksboro

Jessica Clifford

Arts & Entertainment Editor

This September will be a quirky one if you allow it.

The semi-annual Wes Fest, a movie festival playing films directed by none other than the eclectic Wes Anderson, returns to Geeksboro, the coffee and beverage company located on Lawndale Drive.

Director Wes Anderson could be considered one of the most distinguishable directors of the 21st century, with his obsessively proportionate scenery, colorful sets and recurring actors such as Bill Murray and the Wilson brothers. What makes his directing most noteworthy might be the way he uses an off-kilter reality in all his films.

However, Anderson started out like many young students, he went to the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in Philosophy. Yet, things took a turn for Anderson when he met Owen Wilson, a now long-time friend of his. Together, they began directing short movies.

“Bottle Rocket” was one of their short films noticed by Sundance Film Festival, who granted them funding for a feature-length version. The longer version stars Owen and his brother Luke Wilson. The film never garnered major commercial success; instead, it became a cult masterpiece with many loving it, including the renowned director – Martin Scorsese.

Since the release of “Bottle Rocket” in 1994, Anderson has cultivated his own directing style in movies such “Rushmore,” “The Darjeeling Limited” and the more recent “Moonrise Kingdom.”

An example of Anderson’s notable work includes “The Life Aquatic,” in which an Oceanographer named Steve Zissou takes revenge on a mythical shark that killed his partner. Zissou gathers an odd group to assist him on his mission, including his estranged wife, a journalist and a grown man that could be his child.

Another beloved Anderson film is “The Royal Tenenbaums,” featuring child prodigies that revel in great success until their father leaves them in their adolescent years. Afterwards, the children grow into depressed and average adults.

Anderson has also dipped his feet into animation with “The Fantastic Mr. Fox,” a film based on the book by Roald Dahl. “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” involves angry farmers and a clever family of foxes that quarrel, rendering in explosions, chases and some unnecessary fire.

All these films and more will have an opportunity to play at Geeksboro from Sept. 10-Sept. 24. However, the coffee shop included an interesting twist to the film fest by pitting two Anderson movies against each other and letting the audience decide what should play. Whichever movie garners the most votes wins.

On Sept. 10 the first round-up of movies include Anderson’s older movies “Bottle Rocket” and “Rushmore.” The following Sunday will consist of “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “The Life Aquatic.” The third Sunday includes “The Darjeeling Limited” versus “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.” The last weekend will include Anderson’s most recent films “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Individual tickets cost $7, and each person will receive two newly created Wes Anderson collector cards from illustrator, Natalie Andrewson. Every film will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Wes Fest is already gaining anticipation from many locals on the coffee shop’s Facebook page. Join Greensboro movie buffs, and come out to Geeksboro to watch one or a few films by a highly distinguished director. You will most likely see me in the crowd.