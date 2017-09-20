Oscar-Winning Movie, “Wall Street” Returns to the Big Screen for 30th Anniversary

on •

Emily Cramton

Staff Writer

Only 30 years ago, less than two weeks after the “Black Monday” global stock market crash, the movie “Wall Street” debuted in cinemas. On Sept. 24 and 27 only, it is coming back.

In celebration of the era-defining film, more than 600 movie theaters nationwide will be showing the movie in a limited-time theatrical event. This event is sponsored by Fathom Events and Twentieth Century Fox.

Written and directed by Oliver Stone, this movie is about a stockbroker who gets involved with a corporate raider. The young stockbroker Bud Fox, played by Charlie Sheen, wants to do anything he can to make his way to the top. He entices powerful corporate raider Gordon Gekko, played by Michael Douglas, into mentoring him. However, Fox becomes blinded by greed and involved in underhanded schemes, affecting his personal life and sense of judgment.

Considering the economic and political climate of the 1980s, this movie was well-received and came to be seen as an “archetypal portrayal” of success at the time. Douglas’s character has the iconic line, saying “Greed is good.”

“Wall Street” is a landmark movie in American culture, particularly due to its villain, Gordon Gekko. He has ranked on many lists of the Top Movie Villains, and Michael Douglas’s performance in the role earned him both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for “Best Actor in a Motion Picture.”

The movie itself was nominated for major awards as well, though Douglas swept most of the nominations with his memorable and skillful performance.

It has also inspired many people to become stockbrokers.

A story of greed and gaining wealth at any cost, this movie is still highly relevant today. Our current economic and political landscape in America provides a compelling backdrop for “Wall Street’s” return.

Hopefully, this movie serves as a cautionary tale about greed and desire.

“Viewed 30 years later, Wall Street is both nostalgic and as remarkably relevant and compelling as the day it was released,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations in a media release. “It’s a gripping experience on the big screen, and one we are excited to share with audiences.”

Though the movie is about complicated finance and stockbroking, the movie is easy to follow and understand. Even when the viewer may not know exactly what is going on, they still understand why it is happening: greed.

“Wall Street” is compelling and will keep its audience members on the edge of their seats, even decades later.

The nationwide anniversary event includes not just a showing of “Wall Street,” but a premiere featurette entitled “Greed is Good.”

This retrospective provides a unique look at the making and legacy of the “Wall Street” movie, exploring its continued influence even 30 years later.

Recently, writer and director Oliver Stone was asked about how the financial market has changed since the movie’s release in 1987. “The problems that existed in the 1980s market grew and grew into a much larger phenomenon,” he said.

“Wall Street’s” cautionary tale of greed and its destruction perhaps went unheard, though the movie was so popular at its release date. Bringing the movie back to the big screen 30 years later, based on nostalgia and rooted in truth, may make people listen.

“Wall Street 30th Anniversary” will be shown on Sunday, Sept. 24 and Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. each day. Though no theaters directly in Greensboro are participating, there are showings available in Charlotte and Raleigh, among other cities nationwide.

Tickets for “Wall Street 30th Anniversary” can be purchased online or at participating theatre box offices.

