Upcoming Concerts for the Perfect Fall Bucket List

Matthew Paterson

Staff Writer

Leaves are falling off trees, Halloween stores are beginning to sprout up in strip malls and above all else, it is not so damn hot outside all the time. Of course, along with the fall clichés, a fresh lineup of concerts to fill those breezy nights is a necessity. These are just some of the upcoming shows at a few venues in our area of the state.

Over in Durham, the Ritz has an awesome lineup ahead of them. On Oct. 6, at 8 p.m., Breaking Benjamin will be rolling through town in a special unplugged performance if anyone is interested in getting their 2000s nostalgia on.

Later in the month, the Ritz will also be hosting Judah and the Lion for their Going to Mars Tour, starting at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, while Portugal. The Man, who is touring their new album “Woodstock,” featuring the hit single “Feel It Still,” will be performing Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.with Lido.

Another venue in Durham, the Pinhook, will be having a vocalist group by the name of Stella performing on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. They will play alongside Robert Sledge who is an extremely talented bassist, Jennifer Evans, a gospel musician, guitarist Rick Keena and drummer Alan McGinty. They are playing to support Democracy North Carolina, a nonprofit organization based in Durham.

The Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) is bringing some eccentric performances this fall. For those fans of daytime TV game shows, the “Price is Right” will be doing a live recording Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Also in lieu of television recordings, “So You Think You Can Dance?” will also hit the DPAC for a live performance on Oct. 27. Jim Jefferies, an Australian comic full of shock value, will perform for his Unusual Punishment Tour on Saturday, Oct. 14, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

The Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro will be having indie rock band Now, Now on Oct. 11. Now, Now formed in Blaine, Minnesota and is made up of Clarice Dalager who does vocals, guitar and keyboard, while Bradley Hale does background vocals and plays the drums. Jess Abbott is a live performer for the band, taking on guitar and backing vocals. Now, Now was formed in 2003 and they currently have two albums. They recently released a single titled “SGL.”

On Oct. 14, River Whyless, a folk band that hails from Asheville, will be performing “We All the Light,” their newest and second full-length album. Opening for them is The Grand Shell Game, a six-piece band from Carrboro, North Carolina that has been described as something between folk and good-old-fashioned rock-n-roll.

The band Pickwick will also be at the Cat’s Cradle on Oct. 22. The band has been described as indie garage-rock and R&B. They initially started out as a folk band, but totally reinvented their sound after a 2008 tour in California. Currently, they are touring with their sophomore album “LoveJoys.”

On Oct. 24, Amine will be at Cat’s Cradle. He gained notoriety last year with his single “Caroline” and has since released his first album “Good for You,” in July.

Here in the hometown, we have a few upcoming performances that are noteworthy. The Greensboro Coliseum is hosting the Foo Fighters Oct. 15 for their Concrete and Gold Tour. “Concrete and Gold” is their most recent album since “Sonic Highway” in 2012, any chance to see David Grohl perform is always one worth taking.

Then the next night, Oct. 16, the Eagles will fill the same stage with their event “An Evening with the Eagles.” The band itself is legendary in its own right. Hotel California live must be breathtaking.

Make sure to check these bands off those fall bucket lists, and do not miss a chance to see Drew Carrey in a suit. Further information for these shows can be found on the venues’ websites.

