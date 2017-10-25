Anticipating the Return of “Stranger Things”

on •

Chauncey James

Staff Writer

Halloween is right around the corner and Netflix is helping to bring in the spooky spirit with the return of the hit series “Stranger Things.” A sci-fi drama set in the mid-1980s, “Stranger Things” took America by storm with season one in 2016.

One of the biggest reasons for the show’s success came from the cast of characters that fans took an immediate liking to. The story of Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) abduction by an inter-dimensional creature, fans took to social media immediately buzzing about the mystery of his disappearance and how he could possibly be found.

The returning cast for season two includes Will, Joyce (Winona Ryder), Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Steve (Joe Kerry). Two new main characters for season two are “Power Rangers” stars Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink as the brother/sister duo of Billy and Max.

Expectations are high for the second season premiere, with the story noted by the series creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, who took more inspiration from the works of Stephen King. The series is known for its dark content and it seems likely that season two will delve into cosmic horror and further explore the alternate reality within the show known as the Upside-Down.

An ongoing mystery that fans are desperate to see revealed though is if recurring star Shannon Purser will return to the show as Barb Holland. While her role on the show was short-lived in season one, fans praised Purser’s performance as Barb which eventually resulted in an Emmy Award nomination. Both series creators have stated that the character of Barb will not be resurrected from the dead in season two but fans continue to speculate that she could return to the show via flashback scenes.

The looming presence of death was a major theme in season one and fans of “Stranger Things” have it on their minds now with the new season. In a poll conducted on The Carolinian’s Twitter and Facebook pages, fans voted Nancy Wheeler as the character that they want to see die this season with a lead of 65 percent.

New trailers released in the months leading up to premiere have given glimpses of a new monster towering in a realm that only main character Will Byers can see. Speculation abounds that the nine new episodes coming this Friday will show a more in-depth look at the Upside-Down world or that even more creatures from it could invade the show’s prime location of Hawkings, Indiana.

Even more questions remain about the nature of Millie Bobby Brown’s enigmatic character Eleven. The full extent of her otherworldly powers is still a mystery to “Strange Things’” viewers, especially as to how she returns to the town of Hawkings after the end of season one. No matter what the explanation for her return is, diehard fans of the show are ecstatic to see her come back.

Further plotlines for season two are expected to revolve around the fallout of Will Byer’s kidnapping and subsequent hunt during season one as characters try to establish normalcy after learning of the existence of other dimensions beyond our own. “Goonies” star Sean Astin arrives to the show as the new love interest for Joyce, Bob Newby. Fans are also hopeful to see more sparks fly between Nancy and Jonathan after getting glimpses of it in season one.

The complete second season of “Stranger Things” will be available to watch on Oct. 27. You can check out the full first season right now and have yourself an excellent treat for the Halloween weekend.

