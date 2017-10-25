Pumpkin Pancake and Celebration Day

on •

On Saturday, Greensboro residents gathered at the Farmers Curb Market from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and enjoyed pumpkin pancakes and live music, among the usual goods sold at the Market. With temperatures holding around a steady 60 degrees, attendees welcomed the hot pancakes and fresh coffee to begin their mornings.

Chef Alex Amoroso, from Greensboro’s Cheesecakes by Alex, was cooking up the pancakes which cost attendees $5 for two. All proceeds from the event were dedicated to the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, whose goal is to “provide greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local foods in a friendly and diverse setting,” according to gsofarmersmarket.org.

Amoroso prepared the pancake batter using local pumpkins and farm-fresh eggs. Customers received their pancakes hot off of the griddle and then moved down the line to add syrup, butter and other toppings.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb market is a popular destination for locals as it has operational hours year round, and Saturday was no exception. By 10 a.m., Amoroso noted that they had already gone through 20 gallons of batter, equating up to 700 pancakes. Just 15 minutes later, they were completed sold out.

Of the event, Greensboro resident, Joanne Johnson, said, “It’s a crisp fall morning, so it’s perfect for this. The pancakes are dense and filling.” Remarking on the cheese and raspberry danish she had purchased for $3 inside, she said, “You can tell it’s fresh. It doesn’t taste fake like the ones you get from the grocery store.”

Those at the event were also welcome to venture inside to purchase local products, which included everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to pumpkin-spiced kombucha. Many vendors brought along their pumpkin products especially for this event, and were sporting orange balloons above their booths so pumpkin-lovers could easily pick them out. As a consistent crowd of people circulated throughout the room, it seemed that everyone was happy to make some purchases in support of their community.

Outside, the first performance the attendees enjoyed was Adam Doyle, a saxophonist and pianist from North Carolina. Later, Mike Daniels was scheduled to take the stage. Attendees gathered on the lawn in front of the market where there were plenty of picnic tables for seating to enjoy the music and Market treats. Hula hoops were available for parents hoping to keep their children entertained and a hay stack was in place with some of the growing season’s biggest pumpkins for friends and families to take pictures with.

Through Dec. 3, the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will continue to supply live music for its patrons on every Saturday. Next week, the Market will be hosting a demonstration kitchen where Steve Terrell, from Red Chair Dinners, will show patrons how to make their own sausage. In a few weeks’ time, on Nov. 18, there will be an Apple Pancake and Celebration from 8 to 11:30 a.m. with the True Brothers playing country music and the Bonnie Bows playing the fiddle and cello. Once again, the pancakes will be prepared by Alex Amoroso and will be made with fresh, local apples.

Sustainableconnections.org notes that a few of the major reasons to buy local are the decreasing environmental impact, investing in one’s community and the idea that “several studies have shown that when you buy from an independent, locally-owned business, rather than a nationally-owned business, significantly more of your money is used to make purchases from other local businesses.” And, of course, it’s a fun and delicious way to offer support to your local vendors.

In fact, every week of the year, Greensboro residents and beyond have the opportunity to shop local. The Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. year-round, and they are open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. between Apr. 19 and Dec. 20. On their website, they share that it is their mission to, “support the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve the greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.”

For those interested in upcoming events, a list of events and musical performances for the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market can be found online at gsofarmersmarket.org.

