Carolinian Podcasts – Breaking Down the Tax Bill By carolinianweb on December 1, 2017 • ( 0 ) https://carolinianuncgdotcom1.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/tax-reform-final-edit.mp3 Chris Funchess comes by to talk the intricacies of the Senate Tax Bill.
