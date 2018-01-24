Did You Know

on •

Daniel Johnson

Sports Editor

In 1990, second year center fielder Ken Griffey Jr. was joined by his father and former All-Star, Ken Griffey, to become the first father-son pair to play together on a team. On Aug. 14, 1990, Sr. and Jr. then became the first father-son pair to hit back-to-back homeruns in a game. Senior would play one more season before retiring, as Jr would end his career with 630 home runs and was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Categories: Sports