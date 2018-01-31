Home A & E This Week in Art History

This Week in Art History

January 31, 1955: RCA demonstrated the first music synthesizer.

This Week in AE, RCA Synthesizer, Wikimedia Commons.jpg

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

February 1, 1969: Jim Morrison was arrested after exposing himself in concert.

This Week in AE, Jim Morrison, wikimedia commons

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

February 2, 1893: First-ever movie close up (it showed a sneeze).

This Week in AE, Close up of sneeze, wikimedia commons.jpg

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

February 3, 1959: “The Day the Music Died”-  Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, J. P. Richardson die in a plane crash.

This Week in AE, The_Day_the_Music_Died, wikimedia commons.jpg

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

February 4, 1977: Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumors” was released.

This Week in AE, rumors album.jpg

February 5, 2017: Black Sabbath played their last concert in their hometown of Birmingham, England.

This Week in AE, black sabath last concert, wikimedia commons.jpg

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

February 6, 1921: “The Kid,” starring Charlie Chaplin and Jackie Coogan, was released.

This Week in AE, the kid movie, wikimedia commons.jpg

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

