This Week in Art History

January 31, 1955: RCA demonstrated the first music synthesizer.
February 1, 1969: Jim Morrison was arrested after exposing himself in concert.
February 2, 1893: First-ever movie close up (it showed a sneeze).
February 3, 1959: “The Day the Music Died”- Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, J. P. Richardson die in a plane crash.
February 4, 1977: Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumors” was released.
February 5, 2017: Black Sabbath played their last concert in their hometown of Birmingham, England.
February 6, 1921: “The Kid,” starring Charlie Chaplin and Jackie Coogan, was released.
