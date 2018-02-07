Home Sports Industry News Did You Know

Did You Know

By on ( 0 )

Daniel Johnson
Sports Editor

Bill Russell is turning 84 years young on Feb. 12. The Hall of Fame center and basketball pioneer was known for leading the Boston Celtics to 11 championships during his 13 year career and for his rivalry with contemporary Wilt Chamberlain. In 1965, Chamberlain became the first player to receive a $100,000 contract. In response, Boston decided to sign Russell to a $100,001 contract just to show he was a more valuable player.

