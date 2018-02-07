President Trump’s Immigration Outlook

on •

President Trump has made immigration reform a policy priority from his campaign announcement in June 2015. Building the wall has often taken center stage in Trumpian rhetoric; however, there is more to his policy than that simple slogan.

President Trump has stated that his four priorities for immigration reform, an increasingly dire issue for Democrats as the DACA sunset is in March. Trump aims to protect the Dreamers, secure the [southern] border by building a wall and increasing the number border patrol agents, end what he calls “chain migration,” which allows for immigrants to petition for citizenship or residency for foreign-born family members and to bring them those family members to the U.S. and end the Diversity Visa Lottery. After the president’s infamous alleged “s-hole” comments and the poorly received State of the Union address that struck the Democrats as being hostile to immigrants, many in Congress are questioning his motivations.

Recentyl the Trump administration released a policy that would “provide a 10 to 12 year path to citizenship for about 1.8 million undocumented immigrants while demanding Democrats accept steep limits to legal immigration and funding for President Trump’s proposed border wall in exchange.” Under this policy, DACA recipients would qualify for citizenship as part of the nearly two million eligible people. This policy also requests $25 billion in wall funding, ideally in a lump sum. The Trump administration has been angered by border wall funding packages in the past that allocate wall funding over the course of several fiscal years.

The authors of this policy include Stephen Miller, a policy advisor with particularly conservative views on immigration, and Chief of Staff John Kelly. As a result, Democrats have questioned the proposed legislation, approaching it with skepticism and mistrust. Miller has drawn close criticism for his comments in the past in regards to immigration.

The White House proposal has seen little support from the Democrats, and in particular the Latino voice in Congress. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has said “the White House is using Dreamers to mask their underlying xenophobic, isolationist, and un-American policies, which will harm millions of immigrants living in the United States and millions of others who want to legally immigrate and contribute to our country.” United We Dream, an immigration rights group, has gone even further in its criticism questioning the racial dynamic of Trump’s immigration policy.

“Let’s call this proposal for what it is: a white supremacist ransom note,” said Greisa Martinez Rosas, Advocacy Director for United We Dream.

Supporters of this immigration reform include the think tank Heritage Action, with its CEO Michael Needham saying “amnesty comes in many forms, but it seems they all eventually grow in size and scope. Any proposal that expands the amnesty-eligible population risks opening Pandora’s box, and could lead to a Gang of Eight style negotiation. That should be a non-starter.” NumbersUSA, a policy group in favor of immigration restriction, has issued support for the reform: “NumbersUSA has no choice but to oppose what is being suggested as the White House ‘framework’ for a mass amnesty.”

Controversy is abound on the issue of immigration, and the negotiations will be increasingly high stakes. The two parties are divided on the issues, with little hope for those affected.

