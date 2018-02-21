Black History Month: Misty Copeland, The Prodigy of American Ballet

on •

Every day of the year should be celebrated when it comes to African American accomplishments. February, being Black History Month, is just one time of the year in which African American success is most recognized. There are many African American heroes who have made American history such as Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King. Although we should not forget the African American heroes who came before us, we should also acknowledge the ones in our present day.

In June 2015, Misty Copeland became the first African American female to be elected the principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre. She has made history by breaking down doors and shattering glass ceilings for younger African American ballet dancers who wish to hold higher positions in the competitive world of dance.

Misty Copeland graced the Earth on Sept. 10, 1982, in Kansas City, Missouri. Copeland was the fourth child out of six siblings coming from a multiracial heritage background. While her mother had successful relationships throughout the years, they eventually settled down in the coasts of San Pedro, California. Copeland’s mother and her children suffered physical and mental abuse from her fourth husband who constantly slung racial slurs at her.

Being the uneasy child, Copeland found comfort in activities that she loved. She found solace in movement and created her own dance routines at home with music by Mariah Carey. Copeland’s spark of ballet arose when her teacher from her drill team in middle school suggested she take ballet classes. She had never trained in dance, let alone had been exposed to dance until she took classes.

Under the wing of her instructor, Cindy Bradley, Copeland was deemed a prodigy by being able to quickly create choreographed movements and being able to dance en pointe after a short time in ballet training.

Home life was difficult for Copeland, so eventually the then 13-year-old moved in with her instructor to flee from the dysfunction at home and focus on her blossoming dance career.

As she continued her training in ballet, she began to star in great productions such as “The Chocolate Nutcracker.” After attending an dance intensive on a scholarship, she started climbing the ladder up to flourishing her professional career.

Copeland’s mother and her instructor Bradley had a minor dispute in the custody of Copeland, but eventually, the request was dropped and Misty was returned back to her mother’s guardianship. Though Copeland experienced heavy hardship, she refused to let go of her dream.

After attending Lauridsen Ballet Centre, she attended a summer intensive at the American Ballet Theatre. She then joined the American Ballet Theatre’s dance company in September of 2000 and became part of its corps de ballet the following year.

Copeland participated in an array of productions such as Marius Petipa’s “La Bayadere,” Alexei Ratmansky’s “Firebird” and “The Nutcracker.”

She faced several severe injuries towards the beginning of her American Ballet Theatre career. One time, she had fractured vertebrae, forcing her to wear a brace. The injury required some time off from dance. Later on, she stopped dancing for a brief amount of time due to fractures in her left shin.

Misty Copeland has achieved a lot in her career. Not only is she recognized as being just one of the few African American female performers in classical ballet, but she was also a fast learner in a genre that takes years to master. Now, she is the principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre.

Copeland has also been recognized for her achievements. In 2013, Copeland won the Young, Gifted, and Black honor at The Black Girls Rock! Awards. Copeland also received an honorary doctorate from the University of Hartford in November 2014 for her contributions to classical ballet and helping to diversify the art.

“Finding ballet was like finding this missing piece of myself,” Copeland said in a previous interview with Glamour. Copeland is a trailblazer that has paved a path and inspires young brown girls to believe in themselves to be able to break down barriers even in an industry that has looked down on them. She has also proven that any dream and anything is possible when you have the right people to support you.

