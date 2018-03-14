Home Sports Did You Know?

Did You Know?

By on ( 0 )

Daniel Johnson
Sports Editor

Thursday was the 46 year anniversary for the famous “Fight of the Century,” when the undefeated Joe Frazier squared off with the undefeated Muhammad Ali, coming off his three and a half year ban from the sport. The fight, held in Madison Square Garden, featured some of the top celebrities in the world of entertainment. One of these celebrities, singer and actor Frank Sinatra, decided to work that night as a photographer for “Life.” His picture was the front page of the magazine’s next issue.

Categories: Sports

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: