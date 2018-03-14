Did You Know?

on •

Daniel Johnson

Sports Editor

Thursday was the 46 year anniversary for the famous “Fight of the Century,” when the undefeated Joe Frazier squared off with the undefeated Muhammad Ali, coming off his three and a half year ban from the sport. The fight, held in Madison Square Garden, featured some of the top celebrities in the world of entertainment. One of these celebrities, singer and actor Frank Sinatra, decided to work that night as a photographer for “Life.” His picture was the front page of the magazine’s next issue.

