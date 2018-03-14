North Carolina Sports Beat

on •

Brayden Stamps

Staff Writer

The Carolina Panthers have acquired two time Super Bowl champion and former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith in a trade in exchange for cornerback Darryl Worley, a third round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. Worley had an up and down two seasons with the Panthers and was often benched due to poor play despite starting the majority of the games he played in with the team. Smith should help fill a huge hole at receiver that was left following the Kelvin Benjamin trade this past season. The Panthers also released numerous veterans including their all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart, safety Kurt Coleman and defensive end Charles Johnson, freeing up $9 million in cap space. Some of the said $9 million was used to resign kicked Graham Gano to a four year deal after he led the NFL in field goal percentage last season.

It was a rough week for the Charlotte Hornets who were finally able to snap a five game losing skid against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The losing streak was unfortunate as it all but eliminates the Hornets from postseason contention as they now sit at nine games under .500 and are 6.5 games behind the eight place Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

Categories: Industry News, Pro Sports, Sports