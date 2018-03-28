Did You Know?

on •

When being recruited out of high school in 1983, future Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman was a highly touted recruit, drawing interest from teams around the country, including Jimmy Johnson and the University of Miami. Aikman liked head coach Barry Switzer and chose to attend the University of Oklahoma. During his freshman year, Aikman suffered a broken ankle against the Hurricanes. When Aikman entered the NFL Draft in 1989, he was selected first overall by the Dallas Cowboys and their new head coach, Jimmy Johnson. And after five successful seasons, including two championships, Johnson resigned and was replaced by…. Barry Switzer.

