North Carolina Sports Beat

on •

Daniel Johnson

Sports Editor

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard became the first player since Kevin Love in 2010 to score 30 points and grab 30 rebounds in a single game, leading Charlotte to a victory over the Nets. However, because he received a technique foul for his 16th of the season, this led to an automatic one game suspension. As he sat on the bench, he watched his teammate, Kemba Walker, score 46 points in less than 30 minutes, hitting a career high 10 three pointers and routed the Memphis Grizzlies 140-79. The 61 point difference was the largest margin of victory in 20 years.

With the Carolina Panthers, reports say that the team is getting closer to finding a new owner. New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, says he expects the team to be sold by May when the owners and executives meet in Atlanta.

Categories: Sports