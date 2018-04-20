Home Sports Did You Know?

By on

Andrew Salmon
Staff Writer 

Greensboro has a professional football team! The Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League (NAL) kicked off their inaugural season on April 7 with a 41-38 loss to the Jacksonville Sharks in the Greensboro Coliseum. They’re having UNCG Night this Saturday. This is the third arena football team that Greensboro has hosted, having previously been home to the Greensboro Prowlers from 2000-2003 and the Greensboro Revolution from 2006-2007.

