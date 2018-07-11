Justice for Poachers

on •

Sarah Grace Goolden

Staff Writer

A rhinoceros poaching trip went awry resulted in the untimely death of at least three heroic people in South Africa, according to the owner of Sibuya Game Reserve, Nick Fox. The remains were found last Tuesday near a pride of blood-thirsty lions. They were most likely attacked by the beasts during their brave break-in. So much for hospitality. The rest of their belongings, including clothing, shoes and several weapons which would have been used to hunt, kill and dismember the rhinos, were found spread out farther away.

Rhinos are sought after by poachers usually for their precious, precious horns. The high demand has left fewer than 30,000 rhinos in the entire world. In 2017 more than 1,000 were killed by poachers in South Africa, according to National Geographic. But can you put a price on the mystic healing properties they possess? Yes. Yes, you can. Their horns can rack up $60k a pound and those idiot rhinos are wasting it, just hanging out in preserves.

The exotic marketplace values this item so much because, unlike other animals, rhino horns are made of keratin, not bone. This protein is also found in human hair and fingernails.

The trading of their horns is most popular in China and Vietnam, where it is crushed into a powder. It is regarded as a cure for a multitude of ailments and injuries. You can’t say their death was in vain if it is to help young college students feel better after a night of drinking. While some call for ‘evidence’ or ‘facts’ regarding the medical miracle claims, I say rhinos are just fat unicorns and if that isn’t enough, I don’t know what is.

The growing popularity in Asian culture has been a bit of a bummer for the rhino population. People are desperate to get a hold of the appendage. However, the act of sneaking into preserves to hunt the animals is not new. Entrepreneurs, or ‘poachers’ as some say, have been taking advantage of rhino face gold for awhile now but the numbers have surged in the last decade.

I just think everyone should chill out a little bit. It is possible to dehorn the critters without killing them; poachers are just so worried about some silly laws that it’s quicker and less risky to shoot first and ax later. By that I mean their horns are usually crudely cut with an ax. Maybe everyone could just sit down and talk it out.

For anyone claiming their death was fair, I think you need to step back and reevaluate. All the poachers wanted was the rhino horn. None of them were threatening the lions. Those animals should have stayed in their own lane and let natural selection take place.

