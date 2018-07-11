Recapping UNCG Recruiting

on •

Spartan Athletics have been busy at work on the recruiting trail this summer. Here’s a quick recap of the UNCG signings thus far.

UNCG baseball managed to add top-level position players and pitchers as they look to remain the team to beat in the Southern Conference.

As for the pitching staff, the Spartans have a few more arms to make a postseason run. Phillip Sanderson, a junior college transfer from Chipola College in Florida, is a huge signing for the Spartans. Sanderson posted a record of 12-2 and struck out 95 batters last season while posting a 2.64 ERA.

Maddox Holshouser comes in as an All-State prospect from North Carolina, and he adds left-handed stability to the rotation.

Austin Koehn comes in as a first team all-state pitcher from Maryland and is coming off of a great season.

Jake Wolf comes from Middle Creek High near Raleigh and is poised to make a great addition to the team. UNCG is shaping up to be a great defensive team with these additions, and the Spartans add more pieces to an explosive offense as well.



The Spartan baseball team is helped out offensively by a few standout additions. Mike Ferrara comes in as a star first baseman from Pennsylvania, where he made the state’s Southeastern Hitting Team. He will be joined by Zach Budzik from Charlotte, who is a terrific infielder, and Hunter Corbett, who was invited to play in Florida’s all-star baseball game.

The outfield is gaining Jacquez Koonce and Jackson Prillaman, who is a local recruit from Wesleyan Christian Academy. Nick Solomita of North Lincoln High also signed on with the Spartans as an infielder. The Spartans are well taken care of after losing many stars this past season, and the new crew will only get better with the more experience they gain. UNCG has a bright future on the diamond, as well as in other sports.



UNCG has managed to add Zack Swanson, a transfer from Charlotte, to the golf team. Swanson will have three years of eligibility left. His best finish was 54th last year. Swanson makes for a great addition to the Spartan lineup, and he will continue to grow as a player with more experience.



UNCG will hit the hardwood this upcoming season with two more recruits as they look to remain the team to beat in the Southern Conference. The Spartans have added Mohammed Abdulsalam, a center out of Decatur, Georgia. Abdulsalam is listed as a 6’8” center and comes in as a three-star athlete. He is the 293rd athlete in 24-7 sports basketball recruiting rankings, and he will add more depth to an already loaded frontcourt featuring James Dickey and Wichita State transfer Eric Hamilton.

Alongside Abdulsalam, the Spartans have also added Angelo Allegri from a link-year prep school. Allegri is from Kansas and chose the Spartans over Missouri in the SEC; it is a good sign to see UNCG win recruiting battles against some historic programs. Allegri made the first team all-state in Kansas and feels the Spartans are a great stop for his career as it fits his style of play. Wes Miller has a couple of great pieces to add to the Spartan roster after he led the team to both the regular season and conference tournament championship. The Spartans closed second in the conference recruiting standings, behind only Chattanooga.



UNCG has spent a great part of the summer ensuring future success in the upcoming seasons. The Spartans will be competitive again in basketball and should be seen as a favorite to repeat, and Wes Miller will continue to bolster an already impressive resume. On the baseball diamond, the Spartans are still in contention for the SoCon title, even after losing top-level talent last season. This is due to the coaching staffs recruiting success in the offseason; the Spartans will add more arms and bats to the order. Watch for the Spartans to have success in basketball and baseball, while the other programs continue to gain traction as well

