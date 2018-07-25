CPD on ICE, Please!

on •

Ron de Varona

Staff Writer

The most useful thing that a citizen has is the ability to share their opinions freely. When the workforce of several large companies all plead with their higher-ups to cut ties with ICE, it must be for a very good reason. Immigration and Customs Enforcement enforce federal laws governing border control, customs, trade and immigration to promote homeland security and public safety.

ICE was created in 2003 through a merger of the investigative and interior enforcement elements of the former U.S. Customs Service and the Immigration and Naturalization Service. ICE now has more than 20,000 employees in more than 400 offices in the United States, and 46 foreign countries.

Salesforce, Microsoft, Amazon and Google employees all want to end business with them to try and cripple the U.S. Customs and Border Protection or the CBP. This is quite a statement, with such a large group protesting in four major companies. Many people do not morally agree with families being separated, and it has really triggered a nationwide discussion about what exactly ICE is enforcing, and whether our treatment as a nation of immigrants is at least constitutional, and at most, humane.

What is being said is vital, but the real power is in who is saying it. I love you from your pappap doesn’t give you tingles like if your crush said it. So if the employees that provide software, email, search engines and product delivery all morally disagree with one of their clientele, the CEOs should be listening and so should we. What exactly are they doing that is so terrible that an entire workforce wants nothing to do with them?

Well, maybe Trump’s inhumane handling of the immigration regulations let him separate families and literally putting kids in cages at alarming rates. This isn’t even a false claim- Border Patrol commented on how they don’t like how the media has been using the term “cages.” Not because it is a false depiction, but because it makes them look cruel and evil. Well, forgive the people for calling it as they see it. People argue that this was happening previously under Obama and yes it absolutely was. However, it was not happening at such an alarming rate. Either way, it is wrong and should not be justified by the actions of previous presidents.

It should mean something if the employees of these companies providing services want to stop supporting and making money off of an institution when that institution is literally separating families and putting numbers of children into camps. This action should be endorsed and emulated in all matters of our world. It is the voice of the people who shall decide what is agreed upon, not the select few who only enrich their own lives. I didn’t agree with it happening under Obama, and I do not agree with its progression under Trump. One argument is that it is the Customs and Border Protection’s job to commit these acts. No, it is to defend our border from those that will hurt others, not those who seek a better life for their children.

