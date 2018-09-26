Biggest Winners and Losers from the Primetime Emmy Awards

on •

Brittney Bailey

Staff Writer

The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired with its usual Hollywood pomp and circumstance.Glitz and glamour might of hung down upon tinseltown’s top elites but not everyone left home a winner. Only some managed to get their hands on the famed golden statue while others left with only their fortunes to keep them happy. Here, were the winners and losers from Hollywood’s top self congratulating show for television.

Firstly, streaming was king last Monday night. The internet blazed with controversy when news broke that Netflix nabbed 112 nominations. This makes the first year that a streaming service got more nomations than a broadcast or cable network in the show’s 70 year history. Many were claiming that this was a sign of the changing media landscape. Subsequently, Netflix ended up tying HBO with 23 award wins each making this the first time HBO did not grab the most amount of awards in 17 years.

Furthermore, Amazon’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also won big that night winning in five categories including the coveted Best Comedy award. The show’s star Rachel Brosnahan won for Lead Actress in a Comedy along with co-star Alex Borstein who won Best Supporting Actress in the same category. Brosnahan even got a roaring applause during her acceptance speech when she related her character to the struggles women are currently facing in Hollywood.

However, traditional television still managed to achieve a few major wins. HBO’s Game of Thrones won Best Drama Series and actor Peter Dinklage won his third Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in the same category. Oddly enough, Dinklage seemed perturbed by this, starting out his speech with a grimace and complaining about how he can’t walk down the street anymore unnoticed.

Fox’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace took home 3 awards as well including Outstanding Limited Series, Best Director in a Limited Series for Ryan Murphy, and Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Darren Criss.

Diversity in Hollywood also made some improvements that night. Black actresses Thandie Newton and Regina King won for their roles in Westword and Seven Seconds respectively. King’s win was especially moving given her genuine surprise. This made for a very earnest speech where she began by talking about how she dropped lipstick on her dress. Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race won for Best Reality-Competition Series.

Losers included Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale which lost in all of the major categories it was nominated for, including Best Drama Series and Best Lead and Supporting Actress in the same category. This is a significant contrast to last years Emmys when The Handmaid’s Tale took home 5 awards. FX’s Atlanta also suffered big when it only won 2 of the 7 awards it was nominated for.

Other losers of the night included the Emmy Awards themselves. If you did not watch the Primetime Emmy Awards last Monday then you’re not alone. The show pulled a mere 10 millions viewers which is 11 percent down from last year and an all time low for the program. This is indicative of an ongoing trend with these kinds of awards shows. The Grammys and the Oscars saw significant declines in viewership this year with both having about a 24% percent drop in ratings in the key 18-49 demographic. Even the hosts of the show, SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che, had this to say in their opening monologue, “We just want to say a quick hello to the thousands of you here in the audience tonight, and to the hundreds watching at home,”obviously making a joke of the show’s declining viewership.

Year after year, Hollywood’s biggest shows lose more and more viewers leaving many to wonder why. Journalists have speculated and blamed everything from boring hosts and long winded formats, to a lack of culturally relevant content being nominated. The later theory even led to The Academy announcing a new controversial category this year called Achievement in Popular Film for next year’s Oscars in order to entice more viewers.

As for the Emmys the reason for the dip in ratings is most likely due to a combination of the previously stated reasons. Jost and Che were widely panned as hosts, the show ran over 3 hours, and the top winner of the night, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, hasn’t exactly been in the cultural zeitgeist of the country. Perhaps what these shows really need is a massive overhaul in form and structure.

