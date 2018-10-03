China Demands U.S. Withdraw Sanctions on Military Purchases from Russia

on •

Tyra Hilliard

Staff Writer

The United States ambassador in China has recently been summoned by Chinese officials to denounce the United States as the result of economic sanctions.

The sanctions were placed on a Chinese organization for buying military equipment from Russia. Shen Jinlong, a Chinese naval commander, was also involved in a recall.

The recall put on Jinlong, who was attending an important naval conference in the United States at the time, was implemented to force the United States to remove the sanction. These sanctions are “a flagrant breach of basic rules of international relations,” according to Wu Qian, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

Nonetheless, this dispute gives way to rising tensions between the world’s largest economies; the United States and China. After objections were vocalized in a communist newspaper, the United States ambassador, Terry Branstad, met with Chinese officials but decided not to comment on their meeting.

The sanctions placed on the Equipment Development Department of the Chinese Central Military Commission were necessary as information revealed by the department, “engaging in significant transactions” with blacklisted Russian entities. The weapons purchased was a Russian Su-35 combat aircraft and equipment that pairs perfectly with a S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

The Su-35 combat was received in December 2017 and the first batch of missile equipment was retrieved in 2018. However, both deals were solidified in the late summer of 2017.

Wu maintains that the interactions between China and Rosoboronexport, the weapons dealer from Russia, was in line with international law. However, the United States said that the purpose of the sanctions was a punishment for Iran, North Korea and Russia for violating a law put into place by the United States government last year to fight against “hostile behavior”.

Under the Trump administration, there have been very little friendly exchanges between the United States and China since the start of a trade war kicked off over the summer of 2018. Lately, there seems to be a contest on who can produce the highest tariffs.

In addition to the battle on tariffs, the United States has verbally shamed China for not putting enough pressure on North Korea to downgrade its nuclear program. Similar feelings have been expressed for the newly found “Chinese military expansionism” in the Pacific and Indian oceans, as well as the repression of ethnic Uighurs in the region of Xinjiang.

In Xinjiang, upwards of 1,000,000 Uighurs are being detained in “re-education camps.” Each appearing issue, add just a bit more unwanted stretch in the dealings between the countries.

American officials are keeping a close eye on the Chinese influences in Latin America. So far, three chiefs of mission belonging to the United States in Panama, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador, have been recalled as a way to admonish those countries.

All of those countries have recently ceased to recognize Taiwan as a diplomatic power and have started to favor China. Although the United States has favored China as a diplomatic power since 1979, the US would like for countries that primarily recognized Taiwan to continue as a way to fight against Chinese expansion power.

