Spartan Madness: A Key Start to the 2019 Basketball Season

on •

Monique Williams

Staff Writer

Spartan Madness 2018 was in full effect on Thursday. Hundreds, nearly thousands, of UNCG students, athletes, supporters, alumni, and parents gathered at Fleming Gym to witness the excitement.

To kick off the night, the men’s and women’s basketball teams were introduced and participated in 10-12 minute scrimmages. After the scrimmages, players from both teams faced off in a three-point shooting contest. The contest involved two UNCG students as well.

After an interesting showdown with his very own coach, Wes Miller, and fellow Spartan athlete Nadine Soliman, Michael Hueitt Jr. was crowned the three-point contest winner. He capped off the win with 19 points in the final round.

Once the three-point contest was completed, the dunk contest was underway. This had people jumping out of their seats, and some people nearly jumping out of the building.

The dunk contest was filled with excitement, from start to finish. It reached its peak when it came down to the final round, where Angelo Allegri and Isaiah Miller faced off.

Allegri was impressive and showed great athleticism with the 360 windmill dunk, but Miller’s impressive dunk where he jumped over a student sealed the deal.

As always, Miller was impressive in the dunk contest. The young man could leap out of the gym if he wanted to. He was crowned the dunk contest champion.

Throughout the event, the energy in the building was electrifying. From the highly anticipated dunk contest to the thrilling three-point contest, the men’s and women’s basketball teams definitely put on a show.

Key Glock’s performance also played a key factor in the success of Spartan Madness. He put on a great show and was able to connect with the majority of the crowd. In fact, for some people, Key Glock’s appearance was what drove them to come out to Spartan Madness.

“I heard Key Glock was coming and I was expecting the show to be lit,” a junior here at UNCG said. The student also mentioned that she was hoping this year’s performer would be better than last year’s. After the show, The Carolinian spoke with that student once again, who revealed that she was pleased with the turnout and that, “Key Glock was better than YFN Lucci,” who performed at last season’s Spartan Madness.

Although the scrimmages and contests were all fun and games, there were moments that gave a little sneak peek of what Spartan Nation has to look forward to.

Two of the newest recruits gave the crowd a taste of what they are capable of. Michael Hueitt Jr. proved in the three point contest and scrimmage that he is a remarkably great three-point shooter.

In addition, Angelo Allegri showed the audience that he is, without a doubt, athletically gifted and he can do some creative things with a basketball.

The basketball activities were definitely the highlight of the night. There were a lot of people who came to see the new faces on our basketball teams.

A second-year student said, “I love Spartan basketball, I came out to support our men’s and women’s basketball team.” She also shared that she had such a great experience last year and she was ready to come again.

Some students were looking forward to the guest appearance from Key Glock, while some genuinely just enjoy basketball and came to support the G. Despite the reasons, hundreds of supporters came out to UNCG that night.

Overall, Spartan Madness was a success, both musically and athletically. Key Glock successfully closed the night out with an electric performance of his hottest songs.

The future is definitely bright for UNCG Basketball.

The regular season kicks off in the first week of November. The UNCG men’s basketball team opens the season on Nov. 6, when they will take on North Carolina A&T in an away game. The women’s basketball team opens the season on the road as well, on Nov. 7 against Georgia State.

