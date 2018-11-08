At Least 14 Suspicious Packages Mailed to Democratic Officials and Supporters

on •

Hannah Astin

Staff Writer

Authorities have intercepted at least 14 suspected explosive packages sent to multiple prominent Democratic figures. All packages were intercepted before they were delivered to their targets, and none of the packages detonated. No one was injured.

On Oct. 26, authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc, age 56, in Plantation, Florida, in connection with the packages. Sayoc was active on Facebook and Twitter, criticizing officials and sharing conspiracy theories against the targeted officials.

One tweet written by Sayoc threatened former Vice President Joe Biden and former attorney general Eric Holder, both of whom were targeted by the explosive packages.

“Go Trump Trump Trump hey Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. And Eric Himpton Holder Sr. Stick your BS all crap you talk where sun doesn’t shine. We will meet your threats right to your face soon. Not option we will see you soon. Hug loved ones real close we aren’t ones,” wrote Sayoc in the tweet.

The targets included prominent public figures supportive of the Democratic party, former Democratic officials and a current Democratic congressman.

One of the packages was delivered to the home of billionaire investor, George Soros, while another was addressed to Democratic donor, Tom Steyer. A similar package was sent to actor Robert De Niro as well.

Another package was addressed to Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Clinton resides in Chappaqua, New York. Packages sent to former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Biden were both intercepted by the Secret Service.

Eric Holder, the Attorney General under Obama, was also targeted, as was former CIA director John Brennan. The package to Brennan was delivered to CNN offices at the Time Warner Center in New York. Additionally, Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was targeted.

Packages sent to Democratic Representative Maxine Waters and Democratic Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker were also intercepted. All have been outspoken critics of President Trump.

Each package was similar in appearance and, “were mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior, and were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps,” described the FBI during an interview with CNN. Each had a return address for Debbie Wasserman Shultz, a Democratic Representative in Florida.

Sayoc reportedly lived in his white van, which was covered with images of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence when it was towed to an FBI office in Florida. Investigators suspect that Sayoc made the bombs inside of the van, where they found soldering equipment, stamps, envelops, a printer and powder.

Officials located Sayoc with the help of a fingerprint left on a package sent to Waters. While the Secret Service was not previously aware of Sayoc, he has a record of arrests dating back to the early 1990’s, including a 2002 arrest where Sayoc threatened to bomb the Florida power and Light Co., Miami police said.

“The defendant contacted a rep (from) Florida Power and Light Co. … by telephone and threatened to blow up FPL,” reads a Miami Police Department report about the incident.

Sayoc faces five federal counts: interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosive, threatening interstate communications, threats against former presidents and other persons and assaulting current and former federal officers. He may serve up to 48 years in prison.

