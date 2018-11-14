NC Sports Beat

on •

Brayden Stamps

Staff Writer

The Charlotte Hornets had a good week, as they went 2-1, still sitting atop the Southeastern Division with an overall record of 7-6. Their only defeat of the week came at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers by one point in overtime following a rally from a 20-point deficit. Rookie forward Miles Bridges continues to captivate the eyes of Hornets fans with his flying theatrics and has now officially earned the nickname “Frequent Flyer Miles” from the Hornets’ play-by-play team. Bridges is considered a likely candidate for the Slam Dunk Contest, which will take place in Charlotte in February.

In other Hornets news, rookie guard Devonte Graham continues to impress as he posted 38 points for the Greensboro Swarm on Friday night. Graham was recalled to the Charlotte Hornets following the impressive performance, but will likely be sent back down shortly. This is not Graham’s fault, however, as the Hornets boast what is arguably the best tandem of point guards in the league with Kemba Walker and Tony Parker, which prevents Graham from being able to earn the minutes he would otherwise deserve. The fact that the Hornets recall him to practice with the NBA team on a regular basis is a sign that the team is confident in his abilities and potential. Look for Graham to be a candidate for the G-League All-Star game if he keeps up this level of production.

Categories: Sports, Uncategorized