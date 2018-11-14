‘NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES’ Album Review

on •

Trent Ryden

Staff Writer

Leland Tyler Wayne, otherwise known as Metro Boomin’ has done it again. He’s back and better than ever. After the release of his new project, NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES, the ever-evolving beatmaker humbly reminded listeners just how good he is.

Allegedly coming out of retirement to release NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES, Metro Boomin’ had piqued the interest of many fans of rap music when he announced the album’s release. Not having dropped music since his 2017 project “Without Warning” with Offset and 21 Savage, the announcement of NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES being dropped was, needless to say, a welcome surprise.

Metro Boomin’, more commonly referred to as “Metro”, found success in the early phases of the Trap music scene originating out of Atlanta often working with the likes of Gucci Mane and Future.

Since witnessing Metro’s rise out of the Atlanta trap scene, it is not much of a surprise to see that the guest features on “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES” are some of trap’s biggest names including appearances from the likes of Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Swae Lee, Offset, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Savage, Drake and more.

“NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES” is a step forward for Metro Boomin’. Through unorthodox samples, expanded song structure, and the assistance of his signature 808 bass parts, Metro is telling stories with his orchestrations that haven’t quite been vocalized before. Many songs off of “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES” possess a more expressive quality to them, in comparison to the older music of Metro Boomin. NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES possess a variety and diversity of sounds and colors not previously heard within Metro’s work.

NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES is a quality project coming from Metro because it is Metro doing what he does best, and expanding upon his strengths. Many songs off of the project sound a bit like the eerie, yet catchy production Metro was known for back in 2014. For example, the synth selection, the bass lines as well as the incessant percussive rhythms on “Up to Something (Feat. Travis Scott & Young Thug)” are awfully reminiscent of Travis Scott’s 2014 mixtape z’Days Before Rodeo” song, “Skyfall (Feat. Young Thug).” The beauty of the album lies within this paradox. “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES” showcases the signature style of Metro. We hear the growth in his music-making prowess through exhibiting more intricate song composition and experimenting with different sounds.

From slow piano-led ballads such as “Only 1 (Feat. Travis Scott)” to dreamy syncopated synths as heard on “Space Cadet (Feat. Gunna)” to the Sample-Based “Overdue (Feat. Travis Scott)” to the sobering production on “Lesbian”, Metro has demonstrated that he possesses a unique skill of taking something that when alone may be quite simple, and reorganizing things just a bit to make what was once so simple, radiate with color and life.

“NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES,” is a project that displays a wide range of emotive expression. Metro’s production reaches an unprecedented depth of intimacy within its track listing. On one of the more somber songs of “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES,” “Borrowed Love (Feat. Swae Lee and Wiz Kid)”, we hear a soft, melancholic ballad moved by a subtle electric guitar track, colorful, watery synths and the entrancing and wistful vocal melodies of Swae Lee and Wizkid. While listening to this song, you can’t but help and feel like a heartbroken teenager all over again, and that is exactly what makes “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES,” such a great project.

At the end of the day, Metro Boomin’ is still the same person who began making beats in his bedroom as a 13 thirteen-year-old kid. He is still going to use eerie synths and aggressive and precise drum tracks to make his signature skin-crawling beats. As “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES,” has proven, he is still going to produce hits with the likes of 21 Savage, Offset, Drake Travis Scott and Young Thug, while also continually testing new waters and pushing boundaries.

