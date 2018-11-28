The Passing of Kim Porter: A Mother, A Friend, An Entrepreneur

on •

Keia Harris

Staff Writer

Last Saturday, Nov, 24, Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, laid to rest Kim Porter, the mother of his four children, 27-year-old Quincy (Kim’s firstborn who Diddy adopted), 20-year-old Christian Casey Combs and 13-year-old twins Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs. Diddy and Kim began dating on and off in the early ‘90s, and ended their relationship in 2007 while still remaining great friends and co-parenting their children.

Kim Porter was found unresponsive in her home of Toluca Lake, California on the morning of Nov. 15. When discovering her body, emergency response teams reported her death as what seemed to be the result of a cardiac arrest. Although friends and family reported that she suffered from pneumonia weeks before her passing, her death is still unknown. She was 47 years old at the time of her passing.

Unfortunately, during the untimely death of celebrities, the media has made an unpleasant habit of advertising a person’s death as, “the girlfriend of” or “the mother of.” Yes, Kim had a close relationship with Diddy and was a wonderful mother to their children, but she was so much more than a title.

Kim was born in Columbus, Georgia, in 1971 and graduated from Columbus High School in 1988. Soon after graduating, Kim moved to Atlanta and began her career in modeling and acting. Kim has been featured as a model on ESSENCE and Runway magazines. Some films and television shows she has been featured in include VH1’s “Single Ladies,” “The Brothers,” and “Wicked Wicked Games.” Kim also started an entertainment firm with friends Nicole Johnson and Eboni Elektra, which later helped discover celebrity music artist, Janelle Monae.

Aside from being a mother to four beautiful children and friend to many, 47-year-old Kim continued to follow her dreams in the entertainment industry while helping others. She traveled, laughed often and lived well. Since her death a little over two weeks ago, social media has seen an influx of love and support from fans, friends and family. Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Kimora Lee Simons and DJ Khaled have all expressed their love and pain from her loss. Kim’s bright light was taken too soon but the love she shared with friends and family will live on forever.



