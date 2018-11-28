Why Did Jeff Sessions Resign?

on •

PC: Gage Skidmore

Bruce Case

Staff Writer

“At your request, I am submitting my resignation,” Jeff Sessions wrote on November 7, the day President Trump pushed for his resignation as Attorney General. While most people are largely unsure exactly why this happened, most have interpreted it as a shot at the Democrats, who now control the House after a successful midterm election.

It is odd that Trump did not outright fire Sessions, because he has had no issue doing so to others in the past. Maybe he is self-conscious about ‘firing’ Sessions because he was the first Senator to ever endorse Trump. It’s possible in some way that Sessions held some place in Trump’s heart for that loyalty.

Investigation over whether there was Russian interference still trudges on, but now there is a threat that it will not go down the way that the Democrats want. Many Democrats want Trump impeached. Obviously, Trump doesn’t want this; he would like to be reelected in 2020 and will most likely do anything to get it. This means quelling the Russian investigation as soon as possible.

However, the fact that Sessions recused himself from overseeing the Russian investigation in March of 2017 was never something that Trump wanted him to do. He framed it as ‘a big mistake’ and an act of disloyalty. It’s interesting that he lasted this long.

Currently, Matthew Whitaker has taken over as Attorney General and has assumed authority over the investigation, which has raised some flags about how the investigation will be conducted. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi voiced her thoughts about Session’s resignation in a tweet saying, “impossible to read Attorney General Sessions’ firing as anything other than another blatant attempt by Trump to undermine and end Mueller’s investigation.” We can reach across party lines and still see that there is similar concern.

Mitt Romney, a prominent Republican and former presidential candidate, was one of the first people to speak out against Trump during the 2016 election. He has also expressed his concern about the investigation, saying “Under acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, it is imperative that the important work of the Justice Department continues, and that the Mueller investigation proceeds to its conclusion unimpeded.”

It is entirely possible that removal of Jeff Sessions was a play by Trump to try to hijack the investigation and push it into his favor. If so, it was likely a move that he was saving to make after the midterm election. If it was, this means that Trump was and is unsure about winning the next election.

While I interpret the resignation of Sessions as a political play, I also see the obsession of the Democrats on the investigation. I think that the best move is to let Trump corrode the investigation, because he may incriminate himself in the process. It’s well-known that he speaks off-the-cuff and likes to boast in his victories, which is something that attracted a lot of his supporters in the first place. I think that there is a possibility that he will tell on himself.

Furthermore, I think he will get lazy. He thinks winning is easy and that winning is in his nature and that his success is inevitable.

I believe that the Democrat’s obsession with the investigation is holding the party back. Voters from all sides are tired of hearing about it, and either want answers, or to move on. I also believe that impeaching Trump is not the right play. Bullying Trump has largely been ineffective in stopping people from supporting him. The people that do support him, really don’t seem to care what he does. In fact, it has mostly helped his cause.

I think that many of his supporters see him as more of a public hero, and less of a president. Impeaching him will only embolden his base to feel more marginalized and forgotten.Trump has done a tremendous job at making his voters feel like the victims of liberal agendas, who want to take their guns and open the borders. He drums up support in rural towns and areas constantly, in part to stroke his ego, but also to keep a firm hold on the people there.

During the Watergate scandal, Nixon’s public approval was crushed, despite winning the election with over 60 percent of votes. Before he resigned, he was running a 24 percent approval rating. This will not happen to Trump. Most of his voters do not seem to care about the investigation. Democrats already do not like him, so who is the investigation for? No minds will be changed.

Democrats did not win the house this midterm season on anti-Trump smear campaigns. They won with grassroots movements and a commitment to public outreach. Democrats almost turned Texas blue for the first time since the late ‘70s. The fact of the matter is that he is our president now, but he does not have to be for another term. Yet, it is likely that he will be if we continue harping over this investigation as a solution to our political issues. Even if there was Russian collusion in 2016 that swung the vote for Trump, do you think he would really need it now? Trump’s approval ratings are at a new high, within 2 percent from when he was elected, despite the things he has been offensive things he has been saying and doing.

The Democrats need a new strategy and they need it fast.



Categories: Opinions