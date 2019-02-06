A$AP Rocky brings Mosh Pits to Greensboro on his “Injured Generation Tour”

on •

In the current political climate we live in with the government being shut down for 35 days, people are angry and upset at the state of our nation. Many would let out their energy behind a keyboard, but on a cold Tuesday night, A$AP Rocky gave an outlet for those looking for a release at his recent concert at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The show was a part of his ongoing “Injured Generation Tour” to accompany his most recent album, “Testing.” Alongside Rocky, rappers such as Playboi Carti, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Comethazine opened for him on select dates with the opener for Greensboro being Comethazine.

Once doors finally opened, it was a relief to be inside after standing outside in frigid temperatures. As soon as more and more people moved to the floor, the pit was starting to get packed like a can of sardines. You could already feel the bottled up energy that people were waiting up to let out. The night was bound to be filled with mosh pits, sweat, spilled drinks and scuffed up sneakers.

The show started off with a short but hype DJ set by A$AP Mob member, A$AP Lou. He warmed up the crowd by playing classic club bangers such as “Faneto” by Chief Keef, and “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes. Fellow A$AP Mob A$AP Twelvyy also stepped on stage to perform a few songs. After they performed, Comethazine came out on stage to open for Rocky. Comethazine is a rapper who I admittedly don’t know too much about, but he seemed to get the crowd going. Despite this, I wasn’t impressed by his performance, and I found it to be pretty lackluster. The backing track did most of the work during his performance, and most of the words uttered by Comethazine sounded like every other lyric to his songs.

After an hour of standing through the openers, the lights dimmed and members of the audience started screaming as Rocky finally came out on stage. Rocky started the show off with the album single “A$AP Forever,” while wearing a balaclava adorned with a black and yellow testing logo that was heavily featured in the promotion for the album.

The stage setup for Rocky was flashy and exuberant. In the middle of the floor, there was a small runaway where Rocky spent most of his time performing. Behind it was the main stage with a variety of bright and vibrant colors flashing on a screen, and Vintage BMWs and Mercedes Benzes were suspended from the ceiling. Rocky even stood on the roof of those cars while performing “Gunz and Butter.”

The setlist consisted mostly of tracks from his last album, such as “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” and “Tony and Tone.” He also played several slower songs off of the album such as “Kids Turned Out Fine” and “CALLDROPS.” Despite how Test-heavy the setlist was, Rocky still managed to perform fan favorites such as “L$D” and “Long Live a$AP.” During the performances there were a lot of mosh pits forming. These mosh pits were either started by Rocky or the crowd itself. The mosh pits weren’t too insane, but they were fun enough to make me forget the jacket I had tied around my waist. It was also impossible to stay in the same spot for more than a few minutes at a time due to the constant movement of the crowd.

The only problems I had with the concert were that Rocky relied too much on backing tracks for his performance. While he wasn’t as bad as Comethazine, Rocky has been in the game for quite a while at this point, and I expected him to be on the same level as his contemporaries such as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole or Tyler, the Creator when it comes to performing live. Besides that, he also has many good songs in his discography that he could have performed in place of the songs he did. For example, “Wild for the Night” is a fine song, but it didn’t have to be THE song that Rocky tries to organize a massive mosh pit for. He even had a pre-made PSA that taught the audience how to organize a mosh pit.

Overall, despite a few criticisms, Rocky delivered a satisfyingly fun concert that gave people a little excitement on a very mundane Tuesday night, and helped them forget about all of the woes in their daily lives for just one evening.







