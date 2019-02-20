Man Found in Closet of UNCG Student

on •

Shayna Prace

Staff Writer

PC: Willthacheerleader18, Wikimedia Commons

A student at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) made national news after she came home to find a man in her closet. For several weeks, she had been noticing that her clothes had gone missing. Eventually, she discovered that the disappearing wardrobe was due to Andrew Clyde Swofford, 30, who was found wearing her clothes and shoes. Between missing clothes and mysterious handprints found on the bathroom walls, the victim and roommates believed that they had a ghost in their apartment.

“She apparently came home around her lunch break, heard a noise in her closet and found him there,” said Ron Glenn of the Greensboro Police Department.

“He tries on my hat. He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like ‘you’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?” said the victim when she recalled what happened. She then added that he never touched her.

Swofford was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, according to Glenn.

The break in occurred at the Summit at The Edge apartment complex on Oakland Avenue.

Glenn said that the victim then called her boyfriend, who came over and asked Swofford to leave. Glenn does not believe that the victim and suspect know each other. Swofford was not violent.

Swofford faces other charges, such as failure to appear, resist, delay or obstruct a police officer, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, identity theft and possession of stolen goods.

The victim and her roommates are still questioning how he got into their apartment. They said that they keep the doors locked and did not see any damage to them.

“..I did not feel safe. I slept with my roommate in her bed. I can’t stay here,” said the victim. “My closet, it stinks. Every time I go in [my room] there’s a bad vibe. I’m just ready to leave.”

Burkely Communities, the property management company, is trying to figure out how something like this happened.

Another student at UNCG who lives in the apartment complex where this occurred, was able to answer a few questions about the incident and the complex itself.

The senior at UNCG, who has requested to remain anonymous, has lived at the Summit at The Edge for the last three years but has never seen Swofford before in the area.

“The complex has informed the National Security Association (NSA) of the incident,” said the student when asked about the complexes effort to strengthen security or put new policies into place. “NSA has increased security of our area to include extended checks of outside ground floor windows and breezeways in their day and night patrols.”

Maintenance at the complex is being extra observant and aware, including implementing more routine checks. Emails are also being sent to residents reminding them to lock windows and doors, which is a policy that has been done in the past.

The student believes that this event will affect the decision of current residents to renew their lease for the next year.

“..I do believe it will affect whether or not leases will be renewed, due to how heavily the incident was publicized and how little information was included in the publicizing of the incident,” she said.

Although many of the residents will choose to not renew, the incident did not change this students mind to renew hers.

“This hasn’t affected my view of the complex. I have lived here for a total of three years and this is the first time anything has happened at this complex,” said the anonymous student.



Categories: News