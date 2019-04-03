Us Review: The Enemy is You

on •

Crystal Allen

Staff Writer

PC: Keia Carolinian

From the mind that brought us the 2017 thriller “Get Out,” Jordan Peele’s new film, “Us” proves that he has successfully transitioned from comedy to horror and is here to stay. “Us” centers around Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) and her family Gabe (Winston Duke), Zora (Shahadi Wright Joseph), and Jason (Evan Alex) as they return to her childhood beach house in Santa Cruz. What should be a fun, family vacation turns terrifying as the family is faced with their worst nightmare: themselves. The film beautifully mixes humor, horror and mystery into an experience that will leave you at the edge of your seat long after the movie is over. Director and writer Jordan Peele says the movie is about questioning “… maybe the monster is you. It’s about us, looking at ourselves as individuals and as a group.” In this sense, Peele definitely created something that will have you looking at yourself and the people around you in a different light.

Following “Get Out,” there was the question of whether or not Us would live up to the high standards set early on to Peele’s work. Jeffery M. Anderson of Common Sense Media answers this question perfectly, writing that “Jordan Peele’s horror shocker can’t compete with its sensational predecessor ‘Get Out,’ but it doesn’t have to. Made with precision, intelligence and humor, ‘Us’ is totally bonkers and wildly entertaining in its own right.” The highly anticipated film did not leave audiences disappointed. With its current standing, “Us” is “Certified Fresh,” with a 94 percent critic rating and 71 percent audience score on the critic site Rotten Tomatoes. On Metacritic, the film is a “Must See” with a critic score of 8.1 and an audience score of 7.0.

Us is not just an audience favorite, it is also dominating the box office. Not only did it take in a whopping $70 million during its opening weekend, making it one of the highest grossing opening weekends for an original horror film, but it also broke the record for the biggest domestic opening with a Black female lead. The last woman to break this record was Sanaa Lathan as Alexa Woods in “Alien vs. Predator” in 2004. As of March 29, the $20 million budgeted film had a domestic gross of $104,804,440 million and a foreign gross of $23,601,586, totaling $128,406,026 worldwide.

As a whole, this movie has everything. It is equally funny and scary and has something everyone will enjoy. I would definitely recommend seeing this movie before it leaves the theater, as the experience of being scared and shocked is made ten times better when you are in a room full of people being scared and shocked right along with you. Plus, you get to hear the grown man behind you scream like a little girl. What more could you ask for?



