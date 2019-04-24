Game Of Thrones: Winter is Here…So Who is Azor Ahai?

on •

(Spoilers Ahead)

If you have not been living under a rock, you may know that “Game of Thrones” premiered the first episode of the final season last Sunday. As the show comes to a close, there are a lot of burning questions still yet to be answered. One that stands out among the rest, other than who ends up on the iron throne, is the burning question of who exactly is Azor Ahai?

Azor Ahai was a legendary hero chosen to fight the darkness that fell over the world. He forged a sword he named Lightbringer, ultimately having to sacrifice his wife to bring the sword to life. With Lightbringer, Azor Ahai beat back the White Walkers and the Great Other, and saved the world… for the time being. It was prophesied Azor Ahai would return again when the world fell back into darkness.

The prophecy, as recounted by Melisandre, states, “There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world. In this dread hour a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him.”

The reincarnation of Azor Ahai is also referred to as the prince, or princess, that is promised. So, who is it? Fans have been reeling over this since the beginning, but have, ultimately, come up with three likely contenders: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and Jamie Lannister. The first two have been widely hinted at throughout the show’s run. With Jon and Daenerys both being of Targaryen blood, Daenerys’s immunity to fire and Jon coming back to life, it seems obvious that it is leading to either one of them.

One fan even goes as far as to suggest that Jon is Azor Ahai and Daenerys is actually a reincarnation of Nissa Nissa, the wife who was sacrificed. Another says the Prince is seperate from Azor, Jon being the first and Daenerys the latter. However, it is interesting to look at Jamie as a contender. One fan theory suggests that in Season four, when Jojen Reed has a vision of Jamie with his hand on fire, it was actually a hit of what was to come.

A Reddit post explains, “… The High Valyrian words for ‘lord‘ and ‘light‘ are ‘aeksio‘ and ‘onos‘ respectively, while ‘gold’ and ‘hand’ are ‘aeksion‘ and ‘ondos.’” They question whether aspects of the legend were lost in translation or, even further, if Lightbringer is more of a concept than an actual weapon.

With seven more episodes left in the entirety of the show’s run, the answer to this and many more burning questions are just around the corner.



