‘Feet of Clay’: A Musical Experience

Earl Sweatshirt has come out with another collection of alternative and lyric heavy songs, and this one does not disappoint.

‘Feet of Clay’ is not so much an album as it is a musical experience. It’s something that you put on late at night when you’re feeling fed up with the politics and atrocities taking place around the world. The labyrinthine lyricism is complemented by original and eerie production, which Earl does a lot of himself. It’s one of those unique albums that nearly transports you to another universe.

As mentioned before, Earl’s lyrics in this album are extremely complex and meaningful. You could spend the entirety of a college class dissecting individual songs and the meanings behind each of them. The album begins with the song ‘74’, where Earl takes on a very mighty tone. Some might even say it’s elitist based on how much he disses other artists who ride waves. Opening the album with a bang like this really illustrates how Earl feels about the climate of the rap game today.

Earl will often have conflicting lines, where his mental state becomes evident. The Earl that we’re listening to on this album is not overwhelmingly joyous, but never quite feels depressed. He’s just disappointed, confused and angry. The song that conveys this best is ‘East’, where Earl says the line, “We all that we need/ but don’t call me.”

Perhaps this is a way of Earl saying that he recognizes those that are there for him, but also feels that they’re not on the level where you can call each other family. Or, Earl is expressing inconsistent qualities here. Maybe one moment, Earl feels love for those that support him, and the next moment he feels as if they are out to hurt him. Earl goes on to identify this quality as “Cognitive Dissonance,” showing that he recognizes his flaws.

The thing that probably stands out most on this album is the production. It’s very easy to tell when Earl has produced a track on this album and when he has not. The tracks where the beat is layered and repeats throughout the whole song are the ones Earl produces. So, it’s almost disorienting when the producer switches in between songs and you realize you’re now listening to something by a producer who is probably more seasoned than Earl.

Overall, this album is incomparable. Again, it’s a musical experience. Clocking in at just a little over 15 minutes makes it easy to pop on in your spurts of free time. It’s an experience that will leave you deep in your thoughts and wanting to further dissect the lyrics of each song. From me, ‘Feet of Clay’ earns a 8/10.



